New Shocking Details In UPSC Aspirant Murder Case: Hard Disk Recovered With Obscene Videos Of 15 Women In Delhi Flat

Police recovered a hard disk from the flat of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant who was killed by his partner after she found out he’d taken obscene videos of her. That hard disk? It held similar videos of over 15 other women.

Forensic teams are now combing through the files, trying to figure out who these women are and whether they ever agreed to be filmed.

UPSC Aspirant Murder Case

One officer shared, “Looks like he did this to a bunch of women he’d save their private videos on his laptop.” Latest reports reveal, the laptop is missing, but police have the hard disk and it’s loaded with footage.

The story took a dark turn on October 6, when police found the man’s burned body in his fourth-floor apartment in Gandhi Vihar, Timarpur.

At first, they figured it was just a fire accident maybe someone got careless. But things didn’t add up. Digging deeper, they realised it was a planned murder.

Who is the main suspect?

The main suspect is his partner, a 21-year-old BSc forensic science student from Moradabad. She’s now in custody, along with her ex-boyfriend and another man. According to police, she snapped after discovering he’d secretly recorded explicit videos of her and when she confronted him, he refused to delete them.

Investigators say she used her forensic science background and what she’d picked up from watching crime shows to plan everything.

On the night of October 5, she went to his flat with her ex-boyfriend, who’s an LPG gas distributor, and another friend. Together, the three of them attacked the man strangled him with a mobile charger wire then poured oil and alcohol on the body. They set the stage for an “accidental” fire by opening the gas regulator and lighting a flame. They even placed the cylinder next to his head. About an hour later, the fire spread, the cylinder exploded, and the body was burned beyond recognition.

The whole thing started to come apart when the victim’s cousin began asking questions about how he died. Then, CCTV footage caught two men and a woman entering the apartment before the fire, and the woman leaving soon after. Phone records and technical surveillance eventually led police straight to Moradabad.

Police picked up the woman on October 18, her ex-boyfriend three days later, and their accomplice on October 23. They also seized the hard disk, a trolley bag, the victim’s shirt, and several phones used during the crime.

As per latest updates, forensic and cyber experts are still digging through the evidence. The exact cause of death will be confirmed once the viscera and FSL reports come in.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Animal Rights Activist Repeatedly Slaps An Ill Woman Over Beating A Dog, Watch What Happens Next