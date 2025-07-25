NewsX Exclusive: New Vice President Election Is Expected Next Week

The notification for the election of the new Vice President is expected next week. This is an exclusive news from NewsX source.

In preparation, the Election Commission has appointed Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Mody as the Returning Officer. Additionally, Rajya Sabha Joint Secretary Garima Jain and Director Vinay Kumar have been designated as Assistant Returning Officers.

Dhankhar Quits !

The Election Commission of India on July 23 officially began the process for electing a new Vice President. This move followed the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar two days earlier, creating a vacancy in the second-highest constitutional post. Dhankhar, 74, had taken office in August 2022, and his five-year term was due to end in 2027. With his early exit, the Commission must complete the election process within 60 days. Although the official schedule has not been declared, sources indicate the country could get a new Vice President before the end of August.

BJP Looks at Options as VP Race Begins

With Dhankhar’s sudden exit, political discussions have intensified regarding his replacement. Before becoming Vice President, Dhankhar served as Governor of West Bengal. This has led to speculation that another former Governor, a senior BJP leader, or a Union Minister may be picked for the post. The resignation also coincides with the BJP preparing to elect a new party president after JP Nadda, possibly after August 15. The ruling NDA and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc are expected to announce their candidates soon. The outcome of the election will depend on the composition of the electoral college.

Members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will vote to elect the new Vice President. They will cast their votes through a secret ballot, using a single transferable vote system. The current strength of the electoral college stands at 788 MPs—543 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha. However, the effective voting strength is currently 782. To win, a candidate must secure at least 392 votes, assuming all eligible MPs vote. The Vice President also functions as the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP-led NDA has a strong advantage in numbers. In the Lok Sabha, the ruling alliance has support from 293 members. In the Rajya Sabha, it commands the support of about 129 MPs, including nominated members likely to vote with the NDA. Together, the alliance has approximately 422 members across both Houses, crossing the 394-vote threshold required for victory. This majority makes the NDA’s candidate a strong favourite for the Vice Presidential post, barring any unexpected developments or changes in alliance positions.

Expected Names In The Race:

Harivansh Narayan Singh Emerges as Frontrunner

Ram Nath Thakur Also in Contention

Manoj Sinha and Nitish Kumar Among Speculated Names

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

