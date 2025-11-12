NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

It has been reported that the net is closing in on Al Falah University in Faridabad, and more doctors at Al Falah University fall under the investigative line of the agencies.

Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan had disappeared following the car blast in the Delhi Red Fort and was a Senior Resident Doctor in the Al Falah Medical College as well as a student.

It is reported that Dr Nisar was fired in the SMHS Hospital in Kashmir because he was suspected of terror ties. In 2023, he even registered a case against him.

The third individual in the Delhi bomb terror investigation who has a connection with the Faridabad University is Dr Nisar. The individual who was arrested first was the Dr Muzammil whose accomplice Dr Umar turned out to be the mastermind of the terror.

The police reportedly raided the rented accommodation of Dr Muzammil in Faridabad, but Dr Umar absconded.

It is suspected that it was Dr Umar who later drove the explosive-laden Hyundai i20, which had blown up outside the Lal Qila Metro Station killing 12 and injuring more than 20.

It is also reported that Dr Umar was missing from the University for a few months,and nothing was done to him by the University yet other doctors would get into trouble by being absent even temporarily.

Red Fort Delhi Car Blast Investigation

Two days after the incident of the explosion that occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station, the investigators have cited that the terrorists had intended to carry out a chain of synchronized attacks within Delhi in the same manner as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Sources indicate that the plot which was allegedly connected to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group of Pakistan was supposed to attack several sites in central Delhi such as Red Fort, India Gate, Constitution Club, and the Gauri Shankar Temple.

Investigators are of the view that more than 200 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) are being built to be used in not only Delhi but also in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Sources said that the group had an aim of creating communal tensions through attacks on religious areas and other open places.

Doctors In Centre Of The Scandal

It is reported that some physicians of Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir belong to the module. These health practitioners offered a white-collar cover to the terror network hence facilitating their movement throughout the Delhi-NCR territory blatantly without raising suspicion, sources indicated.

They set up the bases in Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga; both rural locations in proximity to Faridabad where explosives were kept.

Some of the people arrested include Dr Shaheen Saeed, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganale, and Dr Adeel Rather. Dr Umar Nabi is another accused who is suspected to be the suicide bomber who killed himself in the explosion on November 10.

All had medical backgrounds, with a number of them having professional contacts with Al-Falah University.

ALSO READ: Delhi Blast: Post-Mortem Reveals Severe Trauma, Internal Damage In Victims