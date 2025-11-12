LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > India > NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

The Delhi Red Fort car blast probe has tightened around Al Falah University in Faridabad as more doctors come under investigation. Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, linked to the suspects Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, vanished after the explosion that killed 12. Agencies suspect deep terror ties within the institution.

Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan went missing after the Delhi Red Fort blast (PHOTO: X)
Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan went missing after the Delhi Red Fort blast (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 12, 2025 17:10:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

It has been reported that the net is closing in on Al Falah University in Faridabad, and more doctors at Al Falah University fall under the investigative line of the agencies.

Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan had disappeared following the car blast in the Delhi Red Fort and was a Senior Resident Doctor in the Al Falah Medical College as well as a student.

It is reported that Dr Nisar was fired in the SMHS Hospital in Kashmir because he was suspected of terror ties. In 2023, he even registered a case against him.

The third individual in the Delhi bomb terror investigation who has a connection with the Faridabad University is Dr Nisar. The individual who was arrested first was the Dr Muzammil whose accomplice Dr Umar turned out to be the mastermind of the terror.

The police reportedly raided the rented accommodation of Dr Muzammil in Faridabad, but Dr Umar absconded.

It is suspected that it was Dr Umar who later drove the explosive-laden Hyundai i20, which had blown up outside the Lal Qila Metro Station killing 12 and injuring more than 20.

It is also reported that Dr Umar was missing from the University for a few months,and nothing was done to him by the University yet other doctors would get into trouble by being absent even temporarily.

Red Fort Delhi Car Blast Investigation

Two days after the incident of the explosion that occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station, the investigators have cited that the terrorists had intended to carry out a chain of synchronized attacks within Delhi in the same manner as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Sources indicate that the plot which was allegedly connected to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group of Pakistan was supposed to attack several sites in central Delhi such as Red Fort, India Gate, Constitution Club, and the Gauri Shankar Temple.

Investigators are of the view that more than 200 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) are being built to be used in not only Delhi but also in Gurugram and Faridabad. 

Sources said that the group had an aim of creating communal tensions through attacks on religious areas and other open places.

Doctors In Centre Of The Scandal

It is reported that some physicians of Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir belong to the module. These health practitioners offered a white-collar cover to the terror network hence facilitating their movement throughout the Delhi-NCR territory blatantly without raising suspicion, sources indicated. 

They set up the bases in Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga; both rural locations in proximity to Faridabad where explosives were kept.

Some of the people arrested include Dr Shaheen Saeed, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganale, and Dr Adeel Rather. Dr Umar Nabi is another accused who is suspected to be the suicide bomber who killed himself in the explosion on November 10.

All had medical backgrounds, with a number of them having professional contacts with Al-Falah University.

ALSO READ: Delhi Blast: Post-Mortem Reveals Severe Trauma, Internal Damage In Victims

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 5:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Mysterious Red EcoSport SUV On Police Radar, Possible Link To Red Fort Blast Unnerves City

Delhi Blast: Post-Mortem Reveals Severe Trauma, Internal Damage In Victims

PM Narendra Modi Visits Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, Set To Attend Key Meeting

‘Islam Doesn’t Allow Muslims To Sing Vande Mataram,’ Deobandi Cleric Opposes CM Yogi’s Order To Make National Song Compulsory In Schools

Dr Shaheen Saeed’s Ex-Husband Breaks Silence, Expresses Shock Over Her Jaish-e-Mohammed Links In Delhi Blast Case, Reveals Why They Divorced

LATEST NEWS

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Bodies of Abducted Baloch Men Found With Torture Marks, Human Rights Groups Slam Pakistani Forces

‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

Bangladesh Former PM Sheikh Hasina Faces ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Verdict, Army Deployed, Nationwide Protests Planned

Isha Koppikar on the Return of Suranga- Thrilled to See It Reach a New Audience on Prime Video

Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

Libya Boat Tragedy: 42 Migrants Missing Presumed Dead After Capsize, Only Seven Survive, Confirms UN

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast
NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast
NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast
NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

QUICK LINKS