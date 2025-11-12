Delhi Blast: Post-Mortem Reveals Severe Trauma, Internal Damage In Victims

The initial post-mortem findings of the Delhi blast victims have revealed severe and extensive injuries, including multiple fractures and fatal head trauma, according to official sources on Wednesday. At least eight people were killed and several others injured near the Lal Quila metro station on Monday evening when a Hyundai i20 car exploded.

Severe Injuries And Cause Of Death

Medical examiners found that the powerful blast caused widespread internal damage rupturing victims’ lungs, eardrums, and intestines due to the intense blast wave. “The causes of death include deep wounds, excessive bleeding, and trauma consistent with victims being thrown against walls or the ground,” sources said.

Interestingly, no splinter traces were found on the bodies or clothing, indicating that the explosive device may not have contained traditional shrapnel. Forensic experts are now analyzing residues to determine the exact nature of the explosive used.

Most of the injuries were concentrated in the upper body, head, and chest region. Swab samples and recovered metal fragments have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini for detailed testing.

DNA Samples Collected From Suspect’s Family

Earlier on Wednesday, FSL experts collected DNA samples from the mother of the prime suspect, Dr. Umar un-Nabi, who allegedly drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort on November 10.

According to the sources, her samples have been sent to the AIIMS forensic lab for further analysis to confirm any familial link with biological evidence found at the blast site.

Delhi Police sources also revealed that Umar’s vehicle was traced through CCTV footage on the Mumbai Expressway and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway before entering Delhi. “We are reviewing the car’s movement timeline and checking if any other vehicle was accompanying it,” said an official.

NIA Takes Over The Probe

In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formed a dedicated and comprehensive team to investigate the Delhi car blast, believed to be orchestrated by a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module recently unearthed by Indian agencies.

The NIA team, headed by senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, will coordinate with central and state security agencies to ensure a seamless and in-depth probe.

This move comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally transferred the case to the NIA, citing credible evidence of a terror link behind the explosion.

Following the handover, the NIA immediately registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation aimed at identifying all individuals and networks connected to the blast.

