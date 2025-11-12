PM Narendra Modi Visits Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, Set To Attend Key Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital on Wednesday to meet the victims of the devastating Red Fort car blast that rattled the capital on Monday evening. The powerful explosion claimed at least 12 lives and left several others injured, plunging the nation into grief and shock.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

After concluding his two-day official visit to Bhutan, PM Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. “A tragic incident took place in Delhi. I can understand the pain of the families who lost their loved ones,” he said from Thimphu. “I have come here with a heavy heart. The whole country stands with the affected families in this hour of grief. Our agencies will go to the bottom of the controversy. All those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Upon his return, the Prime Minister went straight to Lok Nayak Hospital, where he interacted with the injured victims and their families, assuring them of all possible support from the government.

PM Modi is also set to chair a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and a subsequent Cabinet meeting at 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The high-level discussions will focus on reviewing the security situation and evaluating the progress of the investigation into the Red Fort blast.

Blast Rocks Historic Red Fort Area

The explosion took place in a parked car near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort on Monday evening, triggering panic and chaos in the surrounding areas. Security agencies have been working around the clock to identify those behind the attack. Forensic experts and intelligence teams are analysing evidence collected from the blast site to determine the nature of the explosives and the possible motive.

Following a review meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to reaffirm the government’s commitment to justice. “Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies,” he posted.

