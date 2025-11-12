‘Islam Doesn’t Allow Muslims To Sing Vande Mataram,’ Deobandi Cleric Opposes CM Yogi’s Order To Make National Song Compulsory In Schools

On the announcement by the UP CM Yogi Adityanath to make singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in schools, Deobandi Ulema Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora has reacted.

Deobandi Cleric Opposes Yogi’s Vande Mataram Order

In a latest video, he sparked a new controversy after stating, “We live in a democracy, and we have the right to live our lives the way we want, and Islam does not allow Muslims to sing Vande Mataram, and it does not make it mandatory.”

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will be compelled to sing the national song, Vande Mataram, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday that the song was a part of the political slugfest that the national song had attracted in recent years, including some significant stanzas of the song PM Modi said had been dropped in 1937.

“Islam doesn’t allow Muslims to sing Vande Mataram and there is democracy in India” – Deobandi Ulema Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora pic.twitter.com/GtYGh5gWm8 — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) November 12, 2025

Concerning an Ekta Yatra (Unity March) event in Gorakhpur, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a press conference on Monday to note that the move will make people feel reverence and pride to Bharat Mata and the motherland.

Yogi Adityanath Makes Vande Mataram Mandatory in UP Schools

There must be a sentiment of reverence towards the national song Vande Mataram. I will ensure that its singing is obligatory in all schools and other learning institutions of Uttar Pradesh, said Adityanath to the PTI news agency.

Yogi Adityanath also stated at the occasion that our task is to find factors that separate in the name of caste, region, language, and that is part of a plot to produce new Jinnahs.

“We cannot afford to have another Jinnah in India in future; we have to bury the divisive intent before it can take root, Adityanath, the CM of Uttar Pradesh,” he said at Gorakhpur.

