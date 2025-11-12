Shocking Incident Caught On Video: Wedding Turns Into A Crime Scene As Groom Gets Attacked By Knife, Drone Chases Attackers

Recently, an Amravati wedding in Maharashtra has become a crime scene, as the groom was stabbed on the stage. A drone sent to shoot the operation not only recorded the attack, it also followed the accused on the run, and his accomplice for almost two kilometres.

Drone Captures Shocking Amravati Wedding Stabbing on Camera

It occurred at approximately 9:30 pm at Sahil Lawn on Badnera Road, where a 22-year-old, Sujal Ram Samudra, was getting married. The accused, who was Ragho Jitendra Bakshi, supposedly went to the groom on the stage and stabbed him three times with an iron knife, hurting him on the thigh and knee.

What was meant as a document of a happy instance has now turned out to be vital testimony in a criminal atrocity. The accident was captured on a drone camera, which it had deployed to capture the wedding celebrations, and this has since been one of the most important pieces of evidence.





Amravati Wedding Turns Crime Scene

Eyewitnesses quoted that when panic broke out among the guests the drone operator continued recording and even chased the attacker and was able to capture his movements over a distance of approximately two kilometres before losing sight of him.

The footage has since been confiscated by police and it clearly depicts the face of the accused and the way he/she escaped. It has been described by the officials as a major piece of evidence in the case.

The video starts at the stage and quickly tracks the attacker, who is wearing an orange hoodie, and ran out of the lawn and got a bike that was parked outside and left the scene. Another individual dressed in black also came with him and they boarded the bike. Both ran away as one of the relatives of the couple attempted to pursue them. The drone camera trailed the two attackers in a distance of two kilometres as evident in the video.

This awareness of the drone operator has been of so much assistance to us, Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Chauhan said. The video will contribute a lot toward arresting and tracking the accused.

Wedding Chaos in Maharashtra

The initial enquiry indicates that the attack was as a result of a small argument at an event of a DJ performance where the groom and the accused pushed each other during dancing. The following argument seems to have enraged Bakshi who then initiated the violent attack.

During the melee that followed the stabbing, the accused also purported to attack the father of the groom, Ramji Samudra, and he ran out of the venue. After SHO Chauhan acted very fast, a case is registered at Badnera Police Station. The probe is being conducted under the SHO Sandeep Hiwale.

The police teams are also relying on the drone footage to trace the movements of the accused and have been on a hunt. The suspect is on the run but the arrest is about to happen as we have the visual evidence that the suspect is a runaway, officers said.

The groom who was injured was flown to RIMS Hospital, Amravati, where physicians reported that he had severe wounds, but he was now stable.