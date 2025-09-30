Nine Workers Killed, Several Injured In Chennai Power Station Construction Accident

A tragic accident at the North Chennai Thermal Power Station construction site in Ennore claimed the lives of nine workers and left five others injured on Tuesday. Preliminary reports indicate that an arch under construction collapsed from a height of nearly 30 feet, trapping several migrant labourers.

While one worker sustained grievous injuries, more than ten were reported seriously hurt. The injured were immediately rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai for treatment.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Dr J.Radhakrishnan, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, and the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), arrives at Stanley Government Hospital to meet those injured in the structure collapse at a construction… https://t.co/JFO3TOgixK pic.twitter.com/eLmhJLhlea — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025







Dr. J Radhakrishnan, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Chairman of TANGEDCO, visited the hospital to meet the injured workers and assess the situation.

(This is a breaking news story… More details are awaited)