Nine Workers Killed, Several Injured In Chennai Power Station Construction Accident

Nine workers died and five were injured after an arch under construction collapsed at North Chennai Thermal Power Station in Ennore. Injured were rushed to Stanley Hospital. Rescue operations and investigation into the cause are ongoing.

Tragedy at North Chennai Thermal Power Station
Published: September 30, 2025 21:44:50 IST

A tragic accident at the North Chennai Thermal Power Station construction site in Ennore claimed the lives of nine workers and left five others injured on Tuesday. Preliminary reports indicate that an arch under construction collapsed from a height of nearly 30 feet, trapping several migrant labourers.

While one worker sustained grievous injuries, more than ten were reported seriously hurt. The injured were immediately rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai for treatment.



Dr. J Radhakrishnan, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and Chairman of TANGEDCO, visited the hospital to meet the injured workers and assess the situation.

(This is a breaking news story… More details are awaited)

