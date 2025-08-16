LIVE TV
Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Economic Packages For Investors

Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Economic Packages For Investors

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an intensive economic package for investors to promote investments in the state.

Nitish Kumar Announces Economic Packages For Investors For Investments
Nitish Kumar Announces Economic Packages For Investors For Investments

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 16, 2025 19:54:00 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an intensive economic package for investors to promote investments in the state.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr Kumar announced that to encourage the private sector to set up industries in Bihar, the government has decided to provide a special economic package.

The package includes, as he wrote, 1. Subsidy 2. Land for free of cost. 3. Disputes related to the land allocated will be resolved, and 4. All facilities will be provided to entrepreneurs within the next 6 months.

In 2020, under the Seven Resolves-2, our government fulfilled the target of providing government jobs and employment to 50 lakh youths, he added.

He further said that now, our government has set a target to provide jobs and employment to one crore youths in the next 5 years.

Bihar Assembly Elections Are Expected To Be Held In Oct Or Nov This Year

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is making announcements in the state. He has announced jobs for youths, subsidised electricity and new packages for women too.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates. 

Tags: Bihar ElectionsNitish KumarNitish package for Investors

Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Economic Packages For Investors

