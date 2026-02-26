LIVE TV
Home > India > 'No Undercover Work': PM Modi Meets Fauda Team in Israel, Shares Playful Selfie With Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff

During his two-day visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the team of the popular Israeli series Fauda and shared a selfie with them on X, joking, “Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda.”

PM Modi selfie with Fauda crew goes viral (Image: X/ narendramodi)
Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 26, 2026 20:37:37 IST

During his two-day official visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several delegates and held wide-ranging discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. The talks focused on key sectors such as science, technology, innovation, research, cybersecurity, agriculture, water, defence and trade. Amid his packed diplomatic schedule, PM Modi also took time to engage with Israeli popular culture by meeting the team behind the hit series Fauda.

PM Modi Clicks Selfie With Team Fauda 

On Thursday evening, PM Modi shared a selfie with the Fauda team on X, instantly catching the attention of fans of the globally acclaimed show Fauda. Posting the picture, he wrote, “Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda,” a witty nod to the high-intensity theme of Fauda.

In the image, PM Modi is seen smiling alongside Fauda creators and actors Avi Issacharoff, Lior Raz and Tsahi Halevi, among others. The meeting highlighted the growing cultural connect between India and Israel, especially through globally streamed content like Fauda, which enjoys a strong fan base in India.

Fauda is Popular With Indian Viewers

Over the years, Fauda has gained significant popularity among Indian viewers. The success of Fauda in India has also led to frequent visits by members of the Fauda cast. In 2022, Tsahi Halevi travelled to India for the first time and met several well-known names from Indian cinema, including Anupam Kher, Imtiaz Ali and Vivek Agnihotri.

Halevi also expanded his presence in India beyond Fauda by appearing in the Bollywood film Akeli alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. Speaking about the opportunity, Halevi had said, “It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colourful world of Indian cinema! I’m super excited and was amazed with the script when I first heard it! It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in Akelli and I’m sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie. ”

In the same year, Fauda stars Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff attended the Asia premiere of season four of Fauda at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, further cementing Fauda’s popularity in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 7:10 PM IST
