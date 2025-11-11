“Not being allowed to meet him”: Family of Pulwama Doctor Arrested in Faridabad Arms Haul Denies Allegations

The mother of Muzammil Shakeel, the Pulwama-based doctor arrested in connection with the Faridabad arms haul, on Tuesday refuted claims against her son and stated that the family has not been allowed to meet him. Naseema, Shakeel’s mother, told ANI that she hopes for her son’s release.

“He left home about four years ago. He was working as a doctor in Delhi. We had no information about him during this time. When he was arrested, we learned about it from others. We tried to meet him, but the police did not allow us. Even my other son has been arrested. They are saying my son is a suspect in the Delhi blast. I know nothing about this. I just want both of my sons to be released,” Naseema said.

Azad Shakeel, brother of Muzammil, argued that his brother had been working as a doctor for the last three years and expressed concern over not being allowed to meet him.

“Allegations are being put on him that some material has been recovered from him. He has been a doctor for the last 3 years in Delhi. We are not being allowed to meet him. He used to come home twice every year. He is unmarried,” Azad told ANI.

J&K Police Seize 360kg Explosives in Faridabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered about 360 kgs of inflammable material and ammunition from Haryana’s Faridabad and nabbed two accused, Dr Muzammil and Adil Rather. Adil Ahmed Rather was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

As the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered IED-making material and ammunition from Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday, Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta detailed the joint operation involving the J&K Police and Haryana Police.

“It is an ongoing joint operation between Haryana Police and J-K Police. An accused, Dr Muzammil, was nabbed. 360 kg of inflammable material was recovered yesterday, which is possibly ammonium nitrate. It is not RDX. The operation is still underway,” he said.

How J&K Police Arrested Pulwama Accused?

Aadil Rather was detained after an assault rifle was recovered from his locker at the Government Medical College (GMC) by Srinagar Police, with the assistance of the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Anantnag.

According to Police sources, it was Adil Rather’s confession that led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil and the recovery of a large amount of explosives.

(Inputs from ANI)