‘Nothing Bad Will Happen Today…’: Omar Abdullah Shares Cryptic Post Ahead Of Article 370 Anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted a cryptic message on social media platform X ahead of the Article 370 abrogation anniversary. He shared thoughts about possible developments regarding Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. “I’ve heard every possible permutation and combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow, so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow – fortunately, nothing bad will happen, but unfortunately, nothing positive will happen either,” Abdullah wrote on Monday. He said he had no communication with Delhi leaders and was sharing a gut feeling.

CM Remains Hopeful of Positive News During Monsoon Session

Omar Abdullah said he remained optimistic that some positive development could still take place for Jammu and Kashmir during the monsoon session of Parliament. “I’m still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament, but not tomorrow,” he added in his post. His statement came a day before the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Though he did not mention any specific issue, many interpreted the post in the context of growing speculation over the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. Abdullah gave no confirmation, calling it only a personal view.

Speculation Grows Over Possible Restoration of Statehood

The post by Omar Abdullah appeared amid rising social media discussions suggesting the Centre might consider restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. The speculation gained attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Later, Home Minister Amit Shah also met the President in a separate, undisclosed meeting. Officials have not released any details about these high-level discussions. The meetings led to growing assumptions that the government could announce a significant political step related to Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing Parliament session.

August 5 Marks Anniversary of Article 370 Abrogation

August 5 marks an important date in Jammu and Kashmir’s recent political history. On this day in 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament. The move removed the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian Constitution. The Centre also bifurcated the region into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The decision changed the region’s political landscape. Internet services were suspended, and additional security forces were deployed. Over time, the government held assembly elections, and a new political structure took shape in the Union Territory.

Omar Abdullah Returns as Chief Minister After Elections

Following the abrogation of Article 370, the Election Commission of India conducted assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Conference formed an alliance with the Congress Party and contested the elections. The alliance secured a majority, and Omar Abdullah assumed office as chief minister.

His return marked a new phase in Jammu and Kashmir’s politics after years of central rule. The elections took place under the new constitutional framework, with Jammu and Kashmir functioning as a Union Territory. Abdullah’s latest remarks reflect ongoing discussions about further political changes in the region.

