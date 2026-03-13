NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

The NXT Summit 2026 witnessed a strong geopolitical message from former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who spoke about the shifting balance of power in the world amid the ongoing tensions linked to the US-Israel-Iran war. Morrison alleged that the present-day international turbulence must not be wrongly equated with deteriorating but must be regarded as a strategic reset button in the international order. He says that the United States is not bailing out on leadership in the world, but it is changing its alliances and demanding its partners to have a greater role to play in terms of its security and stability.

What Did Scott Morrison Say?

Morrison highlighted that deterrence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific have become the key to balancing the world, particularly after competition in the region has become more dynamic. As he addresses the audience, Morrison emphasized the power of alliances like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue that unites the United States, India, Japan and Australia. He observed that such alliances also play an important role in the stabilization of the Indo-Pacific and suggested a new leadership-level interaction to enhance coordination on such matters as maritime security, critical minerals, infrastructures, and supply chains. Morrison also talked about his close working relationship with PM Narendra Modi and remembered that in 2020 both countries raised the relationship to full fledged strategic collaboration, extending the cooperation to the military sphere, exchange of intelligence, and the economic one.

Scott Morrison On Trump

Morrison also commended Donald Trump on his leadership style in changing the world security agenda. His thesis was that the demands of Washington concerning more burden-sharing among partners and the increase of the industrial potential can be understood as the realization of the larger plan to prepare for geopolitical competition in the long run. Morrison opined that the present upheaval in world politics that is apparent in locales like the Middle East, Europe and the Indo-Pacific should be considered as an attempt to put the world back to a more balanced international order. He considered that the transition should be assisted by nations sharing the same attitude in order to make the Indo-Pacific region stable, economically stable, and safe.

