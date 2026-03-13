LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute
LIVE TV
Home > India > NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

Today is the Second day of The NXT Summit 2026. Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage.

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage
NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 13, 2026 13:55:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

The NXT Summit 2026 witnessed a strong geopolitical message from former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who spoke about the shifting balance of power in the world amid the ongoing tensions linked to the US-Israel-Iran war. Morrison alleged that the present-day international turbulence must not be wrongly equated with deteriorating but must be regarded as a strategic reset button in the international order. He says that the United States is not bailing out on leadership in the world, but it is changing its alliances and demanding its partners to have a greater role to play in terms of its security and stability. 

What Did Scott Morrison Say?

Morrison highlighted that deterrence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific have become the key to balancing the world, particularly after competition in the region has become more dynamic. As he addresses the audience, Morrison emphasized the power of alliances like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue that unites the United States, India, Japan and Australia. He observed that such alliances also play an important role in the stabilization of the Indo-Pacific and suggested a new leadership-level interaction to enhance coordination on such matters as maritime security, critical minerals, infrastructures, and supply chains. Morrison also talked about his close working relationship with PM Narendra Modi and remembered that in 2020 both countries raised the relationship to full fledged strategic collaboration, extending the cooperation to the military sphere, exchange of intelligence, and the economic one.

Scott Morrison On Trump 

Morrison also commended Donald Trump on his leadership style in changing the world security agenda. His thesis was that the demands of Washington concerning more burden-sharing among partners and the increase of the industrial potential can be understood as the realization of the larger plan to prepare for geopolitical competition in the long run. Morrison opined that the present upheaval in world politics that is apparent in locales like the Middle East, Europe and the Indo-Pacific should be considered as an attempt to put the world back to a more balanced international order. He considered that the transition should be assisted by nations sharing the same attitude in order to make the Indo-Pacific region stable, economically stable, and safe.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India’s Ability To Overcome Crisis ‘Increased Exponentially’ During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges   

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 1:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8NXT Summit 2026Scott MorrisonScott Morrison speechUS-Israel-Iran war

RELATED News

‘Raised India–Australia Ties to Highest Level’: Scott Morrison Praises PM Modi, Urges Stronger Quad Leadership

NXT Conclave 2026: PM Modi’s First Remarks On Global Energy Crisis Amid Iran War, Unveils India’s Energy Strategy – What PM Said About Resilient Economy, LPG Panic & Black Marketing

How To Refill Your LPG Gas Cylinder? Check Indane Booking Number And Method You Need To Know

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Warns Against Black Marketing Of LPG, Says ‘Those Creating Fear Are Exposing Themselves Before Public’

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Some People Are Trying To Create Panic’- PM Modi Addresses Energy Security Concerns, Urges Calm On LPG Crisis Amid Global Turmoil

LATEST NEWS

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

‘Won’t Bet Life Insurance Policy On Him’: Netanyahu’s Death Threat To New Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei; Asks Iranian People To Overthrow ‘Tyrants’

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Dončić Calls Off Engagement Amid Difficulties Spending Time with His Daughter

SSC LDCE Final Answer Key 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Response Sheet And Check Scorecard Link Here

Tattooed With Her Name, Obsessed With Her Clothes: 25-Year-Old Ujjain Man Steals Woman’s Undergarments in Broad Daylight, Claims ‘One-Sided Love’

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? Iran’s New Supreme Leader Missing From Public View, Reports Say His One Or Two Legs Cut Off, Stomach Or Liver Ruptured, ‘Died In Airstrike…’

Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Steps Down: Career, Net Worth, And Education–Know Who Will Replace Him

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Out For March 16–19 Exams; Check Download Link Here

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head Record, Weather Forecast And Match Preview

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage
NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage
NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage
NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

QUICK LINKS