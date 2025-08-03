Odisha Teen Tragedy: Cops Claim No One Was Involved, Father Posts Emotional Video

A 15-year-old girl from the Balanga area of Odisha’s Puri district died at AIIMS Delhi after battling 75% burn injuries. The girl was first admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 19 and airlifted to Delhi the following day due to her critical condition. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi confirmed her death and said the government and doctors did everything possible to save her. Her death has sparked outrage across the state as the case continues to unfold with conflicting statements from police and eyewitnesses.

Odisha Police Claim No One Else Involved in Puri Burn Case

Shortly after confirming the girl’s death, Odisha Police released a statement saying that no one else was involved in the incident. The police said that their investigation had reached its final stage but did not clarify how the girl caught fire. “We request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment,” the statement read. This conclusion contradicted earlier accounts from eyewitnesses and the family, who alleged that three unidentified men were responsible for the attack.

Father Releases Emotional Video, Says Daughter Took Her Life

Following the police statement, the girl’s father released an emotional video message saying his daughter took her own life due to mental trauma. “I have lost my daughter. She ended her life due to mental stress. The trauma she faced was unbearable. All I want to say is that the Odisha government has done a lot for me and my family. I humbly request that everyone please do not politicize this tragedy. Instead, pray for her soul. All I want now is peace for my daughter,” he said in the video.

Eyewitnesses and Family Earlier Alleged Three Men Set Girl on Fire

On the day of the incident, local resident Dukhishyam Senapati said the girl came running towards his house with her hands tied and her body on fire. He, along with his wife and daughter, doused the flames and gave her new clothes. “She told me that three men on two bikes forcibly brought her here, poured kerosene, and set her on fire,” he had told NDTV. The girl’s mother had also named three unknown persons in the FIR, claiming they were responsible for the attack.

Contradictions Emerge as Protests Continue Across Odisha

The police claim that no one else was involved directly contradicts early eyewitness accounts and the FIR filed by the girl’s family. The case has sparked protests and widespread outrage in Odisha, with many demanding a thorough and transparent investigation. The father’s emotional appeal, meanwhile, has urged people not to politicize the issue and to maintain sensitivity during the family’s period of grief. The final report from the police is awaited as public pressure mounts for clarity.

