Home > India > Old Hand Grenade Recovered From Garbage Dump In Srinagar's Safakadal

Old Hand Grenade Recovered From Garbage Dump In Srinagar’s Safakadal

Police on Monday recovered an old, rusted hand grenade from a garbage dump at Iqbal Colony in the Safakadal area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district.

Pic Credit: NewsX
Pic Credit: NewsX

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: August 25, 2025 13:33:16 IST

Police on Monday recovered an old, rusted hand grenade from a garbage dump at Iqbal Colony in the Safakadal area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

A senior police officer said the grenade was spotted in a heap of garbage by locals, who immediately informed the authorities. “Prima facie, it appears to be an old, rusted grenade. It has been taken into possession for further examination,” the officer stated.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was called to the site, and the area was briefly cordoned off to ensure the safety of residents. The grenade was safely removed without incident.

This comes just days after another recovery in the Shalteng area of Srinagar, where a suspicious bag containing explosive material was found near a roadside. In that case too, timely action by police and bomb disposal teams prevented any possible damage.

Police have taken cognizance of the Safakadal incident and initiated further investigation to determine the origin and age of the recovered explosive. Authorities are also urging the public to remain alert and report any suspicious objects or activity immediately.

Tags: Srinagar Safakadal

