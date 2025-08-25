LIVE TV
Home > India > Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Kiran Bedi Condemns, Says ‘Daughters Seen As Burden’

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi condemned the brutal dowry death in Noida, where 28-year-old Nikki was set ablaze by her husband and in-laws. The case has triggered outrage as police arrested four family members and shocking videos of the assault surfaced online.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 25, 2025 13:24:16 IST

On the horrifying dowry murdrr, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Monday condemned the dowry death in Noida, where a 28-year-old woman named Nikki was set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands. Bedi called the act “inhumane” and said it reflected a deep-rooted mindset in society. She stated that the case highlights how daughters are still treated as a “burden” while sons are seen as “a source of wealth.” Speaking to PTI, she said the incident shows that there is “no end to dowry hunger” and urged society to change this attitude.

Kiran Bedi linked the case to a medieval mindset where daughters were devalued. She said, “The way she was set ablaze reflects how, since medieval times, our society has treated sons as a source of wealth, while daughters are seen as those who will take wealth away. This mindset still exists today. Daughters are treated as a burden, and this mindset needs to be changed. This is inhumane and shows that there is no end to hunger for dowry.” Her remarks have drawn attention to the urgent need for reform in societal attitudes toward women.

Nikki’s family alleged that she faced continuous harassment and rising dowry demands since her marriage in 2016. They claimed to have already given a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery to her in-laws, but later demands escalated to ₹36 lakh in cash and a luxury car. The family said Nikki’s in-laws pressured her for years and abused her physically and mentally. Her elder sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family, captured shocking videos showing Nikki being dragged by her hair and another of her engulfed in flames before collapsing.

Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed four arrests in the dowry death case. Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, was arrested on Saturday and later sent to 14-day judicial custody. Police said Vipin attempted to flee custody on Sunday and was shot in the leg before being overpowered. His mother, Daya, was also arrested the same day. On Monday, police arrested Nikki’s father-in-law and brother-in-law. Officers alleged Vipin showed “no remorse” for Nikki’s death. According to police, he even snatched a sub-inspector’s gun and opened fire before being subdued during evidence recovery. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Police said Nikki died while being taken to a hospital in Delhi. Her elder sister Kanchan, who witnessed the crime, revealed that the attack happened in front of Nikki’s young son. She told police that Nikki had been doused with a flammable liquid before being set on fire. Kanchan, married to Nikki’s brother-in-law Rohit Bhati, said both sisters faced harassment after their 2016 marriages into the same family. Their father, Bhikahri Singh, alleged that his daughters were tortured repeatedly and pressured for dowry. The shocking case has sparked outrage and renewed calls for strict action against dowry crimes.

Tags: Greater Noida Dowry MurderKiran Bedi

