Supreme Court On Comedians Cracking Jokes On People With Disabilities

The Supreme Court on Monday strongly criticized comedians for making “insensitive jokes” about persons with disabilities. The court directed them to issue public apologies not only before the bench but also on their social media platforms. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the SMA Cure Foundation, a disability rights group. The petition accused comedians Samay Raina, Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar of mocking the differently abled in their stand-up acts.

Petition Filed by Disability Rights Group

The SMA Cure Foundation moved the Supreme Court against the comedians, alleging that their jokes targeted persons with disabilities and ridiculed them in a public manner. The foundation argued that such acts caused humiliation and spread harmful stereotypes. The bench took serious note of the matter and highlighted that humor could be acceptable when directed at oneself but not when it mocked an entire community. The judges stressed that comedy should not cross the line and should avoid hurting vulnerable groups in society.

Court Observes Impact of Commercialized Humor

While hearing the case, the bench observed that humor had become commercialized in the hands of comedians and influencers. Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that when humor came at the expense of others, it turned into humiliation. Justice Surya Kant added that communities should not be targeted in a way that caused them pain or loss of dignity. The court further underlined that speech made for entertainment must not harm weaker sections of society, including persons with disabilities.

Comedians Submit Apology

Counsel representing the comedians informed the bench that the performers had already submitted an unconditional apology. Justice Surya Kant, however, warned that if such behavior repeated in the future, the court might impose penalties. The bench directed the comedians to upload the same apology on their social media accounts so that the public could see it. The court emphasized that the apology should genuinely serve the interests of persons with disabilities and not remain only a formality.

Linked Cases with Influencers

The plea was also heard along with petitions filed by influencers Ranveer Allahabadia and Ashish Chanchlani. They had requested the clubbing of FIRs filed against them in connection with comedian Samay Raina’s “India’s Got Latent” controversy. The court noted that several influencers had also faced criticism for creating content that mocked or hurt different groups. Justice Bagchi stressed that freedom of expression should not be misused for commercial gain at the cost of others’ dignity.

During the proceedings, Justice Kant remarked that today the case concerned persons with disabilities, but tomorrow it could involve women, children, or senior citizens. The bench warned that if such trends were left unchecked, they might create a harmful environment for many vulnerable communities. The judges made it clear that while humor is an essential part of life, it cannot come at the expense of respect and equality. The court directed all the accused comedians to comply with the order immediately.

Must Read: Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case Update: Vipin’s Father And Brother Arrested