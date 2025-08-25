LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court On Comedians Cracking Jokes On People With Disabilities

Supreme Court On Comedians Cracking Jokes On People With Disabilities

The Supreme Court on Monday directed several comedians to issue public apologies for making insensitive jokes about persons with disabilities. The bench warned that humor must not come at the cost of dignity and ordered the apologies to be posted on social media.

SC On Comedians
SC On Comedians

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 25, 2025 12:49:15 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday strongly criticized comedians for making “insensitive jokes” about persons with disabilities. The court directed them to issue public apologies not only before the bench but also on their social media platforms. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the SMA Cure Foundation, a disability rights group. The petition accused comedians Samay Raina, Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar of mocking the differently abled in their stand-up acts.

Petition Filed by Disability Rights Group

The SMA Cure Foundation moved the Supreme Court against the comedians, alleging that their jokes targeted persons with disabilities and ridiculed them in a public manner. The foundation argued that such acts caused humiliation and spread harmful stereotypes. The bench took serious note of the matter and highlighted that humor could be acceptable when directed at oneself but not when it mocked an entire community. The judges stressed that comedy should not cross the line and should avoid hurting vulnerable groups in society.

Court Observes Impact of Commercialized Humor

While hearing the case, the bench observed that humor had become commercialized in the hands of comedians and influencers. Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that when humor came at the expense of others, it turned into humiliation. Justice Surya Kant added that communities should not be targeted in a way that caused them pain or loss of dignity. The court further underlined that speech made for entertainment must not harm weaker sections of society, including persons with disabilities.

Comedians Submit Apology

Counsel representing the comedians informed the bench that the performers had already submitted an unconditional apology. Justice Surya Kant, however, warned that if such behavior repeated in the future, the court might impose penalties. The bench directed the comedians to upload the same apology on their social media accounts so that the public could see it. The court emphasized that the apology should genuinely serve the interests of persons with disabilities and not remain only a formality.

Linked Cases with Influencers

The plea was also heard along with petitions filed by influencers Ranveer Allahabadia and Ashish Chanchlani. They had requested the clubbing of FIRs filed against them in connection with comedian Samay Raina’s “India’s Got Latent” controversy. The court noted that several influencers had also faced criticism for creating content that mocked or hurt different groups. Justice Bagchi stressed that freedom of expression should not be misused for commercial gain at the cost of others’ dignity.

During the proceedings, Justice Kant remarked that today the case concerned persons with disabilities, but tomorrow it could involve women, children, or senior citizens. The bench warned that if such trends were left unchecked, they might create a harmful environment for many vulnerable communities. The judges made it clear that while humor is an essential part of life, it cannot come at the expense of respect and equality. The court directed all the accused comedians to comply with the order immediately.

Must Read: Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case Update: Vipin’s Father And Brother Arrested

Tags: Comedianssupreme court

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
Supreme Court On Comedians Cracking Jokes On People With Disabilities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court On Comedians Cracking Jokes On People With Disabilities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court On Comedians Cracking Jokes On People With Disabilities
Supreme Court On Comedians Cracking Jokes On People With Disabilities
Supreme Court On Comedians Cracking Jokes On People With Disabilities
Supreme Court On Comedians Cracking Jokes On People With Disabilities

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?