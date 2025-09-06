LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Slams PDP For ‘Criminal Delay’ In Flood Measures

Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Slams PDP For ‘Criminal Delay’ In Flood Measures

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah blamed the previous PDP government for failing to implement post-2014 flood mitigation measures, leaving the region vulnerable. Floods hit parts of Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, and Budgam; relief operations are ongoing.

Kashmir battles rising waters again as Omar Abdullah points to past negligence (Photo: Feroz Wani)
Kashmir battles rising waters again as Omar Abdullah points to past negligence (Photo: Feroz Wani)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 6, 2025 18:24:47 IST

Srinagar September 06: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday blamed the previous People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government for failing to implement flood mitigation measures in the aftermath of the devastating 2014 floods. Speaking to reporters during his visit to flood-prone areas in Srinagar, Abdullah said that crucial time and resources were lost during the PDP’s tenure, leaving the region vulnerable once again.

“After the 2014 disaster, detailed plans were drawn and funds were sanctioned for strengthening embankments, dredging of rivers, and improving drainage systems. Unfortunately, the PDP government failed to execute most of these measures,” Abdullah said.

He demanded accountability for the funds allocated post-2014 and questioned why no substantial flood-prevention infrastructure was built despite clear directives from central agencies. “This is not just administrative failure, it is negligence that has put lives and livelihoods at risk. We want to know where the money went,” he added.

The National Conference leader further stated that had the preventive measures been completed in time, the current flood-like situation affecting parts of South and Central Kashmir, including Srinagar outskirts, could have been averted or minimized. Several areas in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, and Budgam have been inundated after continuous rainfall led to rising water levels in the Jhelum and other tributaries.

As floodwaters continue to disrupt life across the Valley, the administration has shifted focus to emergency relief and evacuation. Omar Abdullah stressed the need for transparency and urged the current administration to investigate delays and lapses.

“This is not the time for politics, but we cannot ignore the facts. People deserve to know why they’re suffering again despite promises made after 2014,” he said.

Relief operations by the army, SDRF, and local administration continue in the affected areas, as weather warnings remain in place.

ALSO READ: Floods And Landslides Disrupt Jammu Travel, 22 Trains Cancelled Amid Heavy Rain

Tags: Jammu and Kashmir floodsomar abdullah

RELATED News

UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties

LATEST NEWS

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London
Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
Daily Horoscope for September 07, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Internal Growth
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties
Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Slams PDP For ‘Criminal Delay’ In Flood Measures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Slams PDP For ‘Criminal Delay’ In Flood Measures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Slams PDP For ‘Criminal Delay’ In Flood Measures
Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Slams PDP For ‘Criminal Delay’ In Flood Measures
Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Slams PDP For ‘Criminal Delay’ In Flood Measures
Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Slams PDP For ‘Criminal Delay’ In Flood Measures

QUICK LINKS