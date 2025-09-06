Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Slams PDP For ‘Criminal Delay’ In Flood Measures

Srinagar September 06: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday blamed the previous People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government for failing to implement flood mitigation measures in the aftermath of the devastating 2014 floods. Speaking to reporters during his visit to flood-prone areas in Srinagar, Abdullah said that crucial time and resources were lost during the PDP’s tenure, leaving the region vulnerable once again.

“After the 2014 disaster, detailed plans were drawn and funds were sanctioned for strengthening embankments, dredging of rivers, and improving drainage systems. Unfortunately, the PDP government failed to execute most of these measures,” Abdullah said.

He demanded accountability for the funds allocated post-2014 and questioned why no substantial flood-prevention infrastructure was built despite clear directives from central agencies. “This is not just administrative failure, it is negligence that has put lives and livelihoods at risk. We want to know where the money went,” he added.

The National Conference leader further stated that had the preventive measures been completed in time, the current flood-like situation affecting parts of South and Central Kashmir, including Srinagar outskirts, could have been averted or minimized. Several areas in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, and Budgam have been inundated after continuous rainfall led to rising water levels in the Jhelum and other tributaries.

As floodwaters continue to disrupt life across the Valley, the administration has shifted focus to emergency relief and evacuation. Omar Abdullah stressed the need for transparency and urged the current administration to investigate delays and lapses.

“This is not the time for politics, but we cannot ignore the facts. People deserve to know why they’re suffering again despite promises made after 2014,” he said.

Relief operations by the army, SDRF, and local administration continue in the affected areas, as weather warnings remain in place.

ALSO READ: Floods And Landslides Disrupt Jammu Travel, 22 Trains Cancelled Amid Heavy Rain