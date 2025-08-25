One-Day Salary Stopped, Departmental Action Recommended: Absent Officers Punished For Missing CM Yogi’s Gorakhpur Review Meeting

LIVE TV
Strict action has been taken against five officers who were absent from a review meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur, according to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), as reported in the ANI.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credit- @myogiadityanath)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 25, 2025 05:31:39 IST

Strict action has been taken against five officers who were absent from a review meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur, according to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Divisional Commissioner Anil Dhingra has ordered their one-day salary to be stopped and recommended departmental action against them. The officers who were absent in the review meeting of CM Yogi, against whom the Divisional Commissioner has taken action, include the Project Managers of C&DS Units 14, 19 and 42 (all three units), the Executive Engineer of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Nirman Sahakari Sangh (UPRNSS)-I and the Principal of BRD Medical College.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with people during the Janata Darshan held on Sunday morning after staying overnight at the Gorakhnath temple. He listened to their grievances and directed officials to address them with promptness, sensitivity, and transparency.
“There must be no delay in resolving public issues. Every solution should be qualitative, transparent, and satisfactory. The government is committed to addressing every concern of the people,” the Chief Minister emphasised.

At the Janata Darshan organized outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Sunday morning, CM Adityanath went to the people seated on chairs, hearing their problems one by one.
According to an official release, he met nearly 200 individuals and assured them that their issues would be resolved. After listening to the applicants, he handed over their applications to the concerned officials, directing them to ensure speedy disposal while assuring citizens that no injustice would be tolerated.
The Chief Minister also instructed officers to adopt a sensitive approach in assisting victims.

He made it clear that those who illegally encroach on land or exploit the weak must not be spared under any circumstances, and strict legal action should be taken against them. Several people sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. CM Yogi assured them that the government would extend full support for medical treatment. Handing over their applications to officials, he directed that cost estimates for treatment be prepared without delay and forwarded to the government at the earliest. 

