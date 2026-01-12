LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case cuba Bangladesh flag ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

A video showing the Bangladesh flag flying at a school in Nallasopara has triggered outrage amid rising India-Bangladesh tensions.

A video showing the Bangladesh national flag hoisted at Ryan International School in Nallasopara West went viral (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
A video showing the Bangladesh national flag hoisted at Ryan International School in Nallasopara West went viral (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 12, 2026 21:22:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

A video showing the Bangladesh flag flying at a school in Nallasopara is making the rounds online, and people are fired up. Tensions with Bangladesh are already high after several attacks on minorities, so this clip hit a nerve.

You Might Be Interested In

The footage, posted on social media, shows the flag on the grounds of Ryan International School in Panchal Nagar, Nallasopara West. Not surprisingly, Hindu groups like Bajrang Dal didn’t take it lightly.

Hindu Groups Protest After Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School

Team Hindu United posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), and you can see members of these groups, along with the police, at the school, taking down the flag.

You Might Be Interested In

Bajrang Dal from the Vasai area didn’t just protest; they issued a stern warning. They said anyone hoisting a Bangladeshi flag in India will face consequences. According to them, only India’s tricolour should fly on Indian soil.

On Instagram, Bajrang Dal put it bluntly: “The Bangladeshi flag was hoisted at Ryan International School in Nallasopara, India. This goes against everything we stand for. When Hindus are being persecuted, and the safety of our sisters and daughters in Bangladesh is at risk, things like this insult India’s pride.”

They added, “Only India’s tricolour flag will fly here. Anyone who acts against the country will get a strong response. This is Mother India’s land, only India will be honoured. Jai Shri Ram.”

Social Media Video of Bangladesh Flag at Indian School Sparks Heated Reactions

The anger isn’t just about the flag. There’s been a series of brutal attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. On January 8, a Hindu man named Joy Mahapatro was killed in Sunamganj. Locals beat him and poisoned him. 

Just a few days earlier, on January 5, another young Hindu, a factory owner and acting newspaper editor, was shot dead in public in Jashore district. 

Then, on Saturday, two men allegedly gang-raped a 40-year-old Hindu woman, tied her to a tree, and cut her hair in Kaliganj, Jhenaidah.

And it gets worse. On January 1, Khokan Chandra, a 40-year-old businessman, barely escaped with his life after a group beat, stabbed, and set him on fire.

He survived by jumping into a pond but suffered serious burns. Other victims—Bajendra Biswas, Amrit Mondal, and Deepu Chandra Das were also killed in separate violent incidents.

ALSO READ: Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 9:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bangladesh flaghome-hero-pos-6latest viral videoNallasopara WestRyan International School

RELATED News

‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video

PM Narendra Modi Terms Terrorism An ‘Ultimate And Serious Threat To Humanity’ Says Germany And India Will ‘Fight It Resolutely’

Who Is Shikhar Dhawan’s Fiancée? Former Indian Cricketer Gets Engaged To Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine Eight Months After Going Official, Here’s When They Marry

Jagdeep Dhankar Hopitalised At AIIMS After He Loses Consciousness Twice Over The Weekend

What Forced Indonesia And Malaysia To Block Elon Musk’s Grok AI? AI Deepfake Crisis Triggers Big Move

LATEST NEWS

‘No One Dictates What We Do’: Cuban President’s Sharp Response To Donald Trump After His ‘Make A Deal With Washington’ Remark Amid Oil Threat

‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes

West Bengal Horror: Man Under Influence Of Drugs Slits Throat Of A Homeless Man, Later Confesses To His Intention Of Eating Human Flesh

Who Is Dr. Sanjeev Kumar? Indian-Origin Gynecologist In US Convicted Of Healthcare Fraud; How A Medical Equipment Misuse Scare Unfolded

Is MLK Day 2026 Cancelled? What Donald Trump Actually Changed, Here’s the Truth Behind National Parks Change

WPL 2026: MI W vs GG W Live Streaming, Match Time, and Where To Watch Game

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Streaming – When And Where To Watch The Match LIVE

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where To Watch Match LIVE

Makar Sankranti 2026 Date Confusion Explained: 14 or 15 January, Shubh Muhurat Inside

‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch
‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch
‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch
‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

QUICK LINKS