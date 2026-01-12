‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

A video showing the Bangladesh flag flying at a school in Nallasopara is making the rounds online, and people are fired up. Tensions with Bangladesh are already high after several attacks on minorities, so this clip hit a nerve.

The footage, posted on social media, shows the flag on the grounds of Ryan International School in Panchal Nagar, Nallasopara West. Not surprisingly, Hindu groups like Bajrang Dal didn’t take it lightly.

Hindu Groups Protest After Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School

Team Hindu United posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), and you can see members of these groups, along with the police, at the school, taking down the flag.

Bajrang Dal from the Vasai area didn’t just protest; they issued a stern warning. They said anyone hoisting a Bangladeshi flag in India will face consequences. According to them, only India’s tricolour should fly on Indian soil.

On Instagram, Bajrang Dal put it bluntly: “The Bangladeshi flag was hoisted at Ryan International School in Nallasopara, India. This goes against everything we stand for. When Hindus are being persecuted, and the safety of our sisters and daughters in Bangladesh is at risk, things like this insult India’s pride.”

They added, “Only India’s tricolour flag will fly here. Anyone who acts against the country will get a strong response. This is Mother India’s land, only India will be honoured. Jai Shri Ram.”

Social Media Video of Bangladesh Flag at Indian School Sparks Heated Reactions

The anger isn’t just about the flag. There’s been a series of brutal attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. On January 8, a Hindu man named Joy Mahapatro was killed in Sunamganj. Locals beat him and poisoned him.

Just a few days earlier, on January 5, another young Hindu, a factory owner and acting newspaper editor, was shot dead in public in Jashore district.

Then, on Saturday, two men allegedly gang-raped a 40-year-old Hindu woman, tied her to a tree, and cut her hair in Kaliganj, Jhenaidah.

And it gets worse. On January 1, Khokan Chandra, a 40-year-old businessman, barely escaped with his life after a group beat, stabbed, and set him on fire.

He survived by jumping into a pond but suffered serious burns. Other victims—Bajendra Biswas, Amrit Mondal, and Deepu Chandra Das were also killed in separate violent incidents.

