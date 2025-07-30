Home > India > Op Sindoor Discussion: BJD’s Sasmit Patra Questions Govt Over US President Claims On Ceasefire

Op Sindoor Discussion: BJD’s Sasmit Patra Questions Govt Over US President Claims On Ceasefire

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra questioned the government over the claims made by US President Donald Trump of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Even as the Opposition parties on Wednesday targeted the central government over Operation Sindoor, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra also questioned the government over the claims made by US President Donald Trump of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Patra, who was also a member of the all party delegation that reached out to several countries over Operation Sindoor, while speaking in the Upper House on the government. 

Patra on behalf of BJD asked sharp question to NDA government as to why US President Donald Trump continues to make assertions on ceasefire despite the government informing that there was no conversation to this effect between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President. 

“We had an excellent understanding and a fruitful all-party delegation wherever we went…We do not wage war, we do not seek glory, but when our people are attacked, India responds with a fury that is disciplined, deliberate and devastating. In 22 minutes, we proved that our silence is not weakness, it is readiness….” Patra, who as a member of the all-party delegation visited UAE, Congo, Sierra Leone and Liberia said. 

He also hailed the valour of Indian forces and also recalled and highlighted the legendary courage of Biju Patnaik, dubbing him as a fearless pilot and a true nationalist, whose heroic spirit continues to inspire.

