BJD’s Sasmit Patra To Raise Law And Order Breakdown In Odisha During Monsoon Session | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra said the party will raise the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha as a matter of urgent concern.

Speaking to Bryan from NewsX, Patra highlighted a recent shocking incident involving a 15-year-old girl, allegedly set ablaze by miscreants. The victim was later airlifted to AIIMS for treatment. Condemning the attack, Patra said such crimes are deeply concerning and must be addressed at the highest level.

“This is a priority for us. We are going to raise it strongly in Parliament. What happened is horrific, and we need to ensure justice is delivered,” Patra said.

He further emphasized that the Biju Janata Dal is committed to safeguarding citizens and ensuring accountability in the system. “For BJD, the safety of people especially women and children is non-negotiable. We are acting on it already,” he added.

With the Monsoon Session commencing today, the BJD plans to make this case a central point of its intervention, calling for concrete steps to restore public faith in law enforcement and justice delivery in Odisha.

