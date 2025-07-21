Manipur: Gunlei Bridge Reopens, Community Effort Restores Vital Lifeline In Saikul

In a remarkable display of community resilience and determination, the Gunlei Bridge—also known as the Khaochangbung Bailey Bridge—was formally reopened to the public on Saturday following months of disrepair and abandonment.

Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing inaugurated the restored bridge, which serves as a critical link between Saikul Sub-Division and the Kangpokpi District Headquarters, and by extension, connects the remote region to the broader world. The bridge, originally constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), spans the Gundung River between Keithelmanbi Military Colony and Molvom-Khaochangbung, and has long served as a vital conduit for commerce, education, emergency services, and transportation.

Cyclone Remal’s Aftermath And Governmental Inaction

The structure suffered major damage during Cyclone Remal in May 2024 and was left abandoned for months amid the prevailing ethnic conflict in the state. Government agencies failed to intervene in time, exacerbating the hardships of the local populace.

With the bridge out of commission, residents were left cut off, resulting in severe disruptions to local trade, student commutes, medical emergencies, and day-to-day livelihoods. “Its collapse was not just structural, it collapsed our entire way of life,” said a local resident.

Community Takes Charge: The Gunlei Reconstruction Committee

In response to the crisis and continued governmental apathy, the local community came together and formed the Gunlei Reconstruction Committee—a self-funded initiative driven entirely by public contributions. Despite two failed attempts, the committee successfully restored the bridge after months of painstaking effort.

Speaking at the inauguration, MLA Kimneo Hangshing praised the committee’s “unwavering spirit and commitment” and described the bridge as “the lifeline of the people of Saikul and Kangpokpi.” She encouraged the committee to continue striving for a permanent solution and assured them of her full support in engaging with concerned authorities for a more durable reconstruction.

Ceremonial Dedication And Symbolic Flag-Off

The reopening ceremony was graced by Rev. Dr. S. Chongloi, Secretary of the Kuki-Zo Christian Relief Committee, who offered blessings and dedicated the bridge to the people. The event concluded with the symbolic flagging off of vehicles on the Keithelmanbi–Saikul route, signifying the restoration of access and movement.

However, the committee has temporarily restricted heavy vehicle movement across the bridge, citing structural limitations in the current makeshift restoration.

Call For Government Action

Gunlei Reconstruction Committee Information Secretary Chochon Kipgen acknowledged the bridge’s current condition as a temporary solution. “Due to financial constraints, we could not reconstruct the bridge to its full strength, but given the hardships of the people, we had to act,” Kipgen stated. He called upon the relevant government departments to take the matter seriously and to immediately initiate the permanent reconstruction of the bridge.

The Gunlei Bridge now stands not only as a restored piece of infrastructure but as a symbol of grassroots action and unity in the face of neglect and adversity.

