‘Our Children Are..’: Why Did A Kerala Teacher Ask Muslim Students Not To Celebrate Onam?

A row has broken out in Kerala following the suspension of two teachers of Sirajul Uloom English School at Kadavallur, Thrissur, for sending audio messages calling Muslim students not to join Onam celebrations. The episode was revealed after a teacher, Khadija, forwarded a voice message to parents instructing them to keep their kids away from Onam, labeling it as a celebration of “other religions.” She also cautioned that participating in the festivities could be shirk a serious offence in Islam where one believes in more than one God.

In her audio message, Khadija claimed that Muslim children should be nurtured within Islamic culture and must not engage in rituals belonging to other faiths. “Our children are very young and they should be taught the seriousness of such matters. This Onam, neither us nor our children should take part,” she reportedly said. Another teacher also shared a similar message, leading to widespread outrage.

DYFI condemned

The CPI(M) youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), filed a complaint with Kunnamkulam police after which a case was registered against Khadija under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for “provocation with intent to cause riot.” The police have initiated an investigation into the same.

In the meantime, the school administration made it clear that the comments were the “personal opinion” of the teachers and did not represent the school’s stand. It assured that the institution would go ahead with its Onam celebrations as scheduled. “As like every year, the school has decided to celebrate Onam in a grand way. The teachers who sent the audio messages have been suspended as part of the inquiry,” the administration stated.

What is Onam in Kerala?

Onam is Kerala’s most dominant culture festival celebrated by all Malayalis across the world, no matter their faith or caste. It typically occurs during August-September and celebrates both a harvest festival and the mythological King Mahabali, whom the people have granted, what is regarded as a, Golden Rule period of harmony and peace. This year the festival starts on August 26 and will end up on September 5.

The festival lasts for 10 days and involves traditional rituals, flower floral designs on the ground (Pookalam), a large vegetarian meal (Onam Sadya), the traditional snake boat race (Vallam Kali), folk art items, such as the Pulikali (tiger dance), folk dances and artistic songs. Onam has transcended its religious beginnings and symbolizes the heritage and communal harmony of Kerala, resulting in Onam becoming a festival of the people regardless of faith.

