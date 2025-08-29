(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 29 August 2025 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK 17 Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

​Kerala Lottery Result Friday 29-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala State Lottery Department has published the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK 17 Bumper Lottery today, Friday, August 29, 2025. The draw was conducted at 2 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, with a scrutiny panel. The total cost of a ticket for the Bhagyathara BT-16 is only Rs 50, but it provides an opportunity for several life-altering prizes. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second is associated with Rs 30 lakh, and the third is Rs 25 lakh. The Kerala lottery system has grown to be a trusted and sought-after proposition, generating interest, confidence, and participation across Kerala’s diverse population. If winners are in doubt, they should cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published by the Department of Kerala State Lottery and claim their winnings as per the prescribed procedure and date.

Check out the winners below:

Kerala Lottery Result Today 29-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK 17 Lottery Prize Money Details

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- RE 302032

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- RF 739176

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No- RC 319936

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winner’s Ticket No- RA 302032, RB 302032, RC 302032, R D 302032, R E 302032, RF 302032, R G 302032, R H 302032, R J 302032, RK 30203, RL3020322, RM 302032

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0515 0603 1385 1655 1749 2669 2837 3579 4761 6196 6552 6628 6668 6766 6851 7175 7523 8044 9096 9248

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0523 7182 7561 7632 7649 9646

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No:

Disclaimer – Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.