LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for December 31, 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, many participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: December 31, 2025 10:20:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result December 31, 2025 LIVE Updates: As part of the Assam Lottery, it is administered by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily, starting at 3 PM, with three heats per day. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

You Might Be Interested In

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

You Might Be Interested In

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES, DEAR SERIES, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 10:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 31 December 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates

Kogilu Demolition Row: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Slams Congress Government Over Housing For Illegal Migrants, Says, ‘These Houses Were Meant For…’

What Is Fast Track Immigration And How To Apply For It: Skip Long Queues Like Rani Mukherji And Sushmita Sen, Process Explained

LATEST NEWS

India Is Now World’s 4th Largest Economy After Toppling Japan – Germany Next? The High-Stakes Road To No. 3 Explained

Former Australia Batter Damien Martyn Put In Induced Coma, Undergoing Treatment For Meningitis

Ocean’s Eleven Heist Recreated: German Bank Robbed Over Christmas, $35 Million Vanish After Thieves Drill Into 3,000 Vaults, Loot Cash, Gold & Jewellery

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets

Stock Market Today: Year-End Jitters Or Fresh Breakout? Nifty Reclaims 26,000- What Traders Need To Track Today

Stocks to Watch Today: RITES, Bharat Forge, Power Grid Corporation, Lupin, Titan Company, IFCI, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Apollo Techno Industries In Focus

China In Competition With Trump On Fake Truce Claims: Why Beijing Says It Mediated India-Pakistan Tensions After Operation Sindoor

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Nears Rs 1,100 crore, Chases Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Record

India Imposes Steel Tariffs For 3 Years: How The Move Targets China And Protects Indian Industry

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS