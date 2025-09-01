(OUT) Nagaland 6 PM Dear Blitzen Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 September 2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 01-09-2025, Monday Live Updates: We bring you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Bumper Lottery today.

DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 92K 33133

DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 00787, 02966, 23330, 30737, 39780, 44737, 46483, 47065, 77992, 83340

DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 0124, 0581, 1085, 2092, 3515, 5140, 5775, 7193, 8026, 8616

DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1032, 1233, 1303, 1765, 2489, 5836, 6138, 6890, 7294, 9001

DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0179, 0332, 0440, 0449, 0535, 0632, 0753, 1326, 0795, 0866, 0924, 1791, 1796, 1158, 1196, 1309, 1323, 1326, 1424, 1617, 2612, 2684, 3244, 2789, 2794, 2859, 2963, 3125, 3166, 3242, 3354, 3468, 3445, 3771, 3835, 3889, 4129, 4304, 4440, 4530, 4559, 4636, 4649, 4679, 4825, 5142, 5193, 5287, 5423, 5577, 5636, 5912, 6000, 6124, 6253, 6467, 7002, 7359, 6732, 6747, 6766, 6771, 6855, 6903, 6976, 7002, 7359, 7423, 7497, 7579, 8026, 8082, 8263, 8511, 8535, 8633, 9004, 9033, 9964

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.