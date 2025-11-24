LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > [OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on November 24, 2025.

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 24, 2025 11:10:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates November 24, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for 24 November, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on November 24, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for November 24

Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for November 24, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    80 XX

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    86 XX

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

    Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Night Teer Result

  • First Round Result 8:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 9:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorised agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

  • Night Teer Results

Stay Tuned for Live Updates and Complete Teer Results!

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 10:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Lottery Result TodayShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer 24 november 2025Shillong Teer Lottery ResultShillong Teer Lottery Result TodayShillong Teer Result TodayTeer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-11-2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India

Delhi NCR And Mumbai Choke Under ‘Severe’ Air Quality Levels Amid Rising Health Concerns

Were Madvi Hidma’s Posters Displayed At Delhi Pollution Protest? Here’s What The Viral Videos Reveal

LATEST NEWS

Who Are The Super-Rich? How The ‘King of Steel’ Lakshmi Mittal Built His Fortune – His Net Worth Revealed

Jennifer Lopez Sets Udaipur Ablaze with Stunning Performance at Netra Mantena- Rama Raju Mantena Wedding

When Lakshmi Mittal Hosted Rs 240-Crore Wedding For His Daughter Featuring Celebs From Aishwarya Rai To SRK, Throwback

HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

WATCH: 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Bicycle Kick To Stun Fans In Saudi League

Who Is Lakshmi Mittal? The Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Leaving The UK For Dubai

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Peshawar Blast: Gunmen, Suicide Bombers Attack Pakistan’s Frontier Constabulary Headquarters, 3 Killed, Area Sealed Off

Gold Cracks 1% on Weak Fed Cues- Will It Slip More? Should You Buy Before It Bounces Back?

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

QUICK LINKS