LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott
LIVE TV
Home > India > [OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on November 28, 2025.

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 28, 2025 10:05:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates November 28, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for 28 November, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on November 28, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for November 28

Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for November 28, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

    Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Night Teer Result

  • First Round Result 8:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 9:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorised agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

  • Night Teer Results

Stay Tuned for Live Updates and Complete Teer Results!

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 10:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Lottery Result TodayShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer 28 november 2025Shillong Teer Lottery ResultShillong Teer Lottery Result TodayShillong Teer Result TodayTeer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

Cyclone Ditwah Intensifies: Red Alert in 4 Tamil Nadu Districts Landfall Expected on November 30 As IMD Issues Big Warning

Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick

No Power-Sharing Deal: Yathindra Siddaramaiah Says Siddaramaiah Will Continue As Karnataka CM

Verification Via Aadhaar On OTTs For Watching ‘Obscene’ Content? SC Says…

INS Chennai Delivers 67 Tons Of Medical Aid To Flood-Hit Yemen

LATEST NEWS

Sudeep Pharma IPO Debut Today, Raises ₹895 Crore Amid Massive Oversubscription – What Investors Need to Know

Is JD Vance Leaving His Wife Usha Vance For Erika Kirk? US VP May Ditch Indian-Origin Brown Wife To Appeal To MAGA Base

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens Higher, Nifty Slips; Global Cues Mixed, IT Stocks in Focus

Watch: MS Dhoni Drives Virat Kohli In His Personal Car After Reunion In Ranchi – Did You Know Both Had Major Controversies With Gautam Gambhir?

Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail

Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, TCS, Excelsoft Technologies, Zydus, Sudeep Pharma, Mahindra And Many Other In Focus Today

Ukraine Ceasefire Off the Table? Putin Lays Out Tough New Terms, ‘Must Withdraw… Or Face Force’

Who Was Sarah Beckstrom? 20-Year-Old National Guard Member Shot by Afghan Refugee Dies

Trump Launches Green Card Review After National Guard Shooting- See Which 19 Countries Are Affected

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

QUICK LINKS