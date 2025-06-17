Parliament Panel On External Affairs Reviews India’s Maritime Policy After Global Outreach Tour

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs will hold a meeting at 4 pm on Tuesday. Representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence will record their oral evidence in connection with the examination of the subject ‘Evaluation of India’s Ocean Strategy.’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is the Chairman of the Committee.



Earlier on June 10, Tharoor, who led the all-party parliamentary delegation to the US, stated that their meeting with the US Vice President JD Vance was “remarkable.”



Speaking to reporters, Tharoor stated that the two sides had “a good conversation” and the Indian delegation felt they “could not have had a better meeting.” The delegation met Vance during their visit to the US last week.



On the delegation’s meeting with Vance, he said, “JD Vance, I must say, it was a remarkable meeting. He gave us a good 20-25 minutes. It was a busy day. They just had a one-and-a-half-hour phone call with the Chinese president, he said, and they were about to go into a meeting with the German Chancellor. So, we were right in between. But we had a very good conversation.”



“I can’t say how good it was without revealing details that would not be appropriate to reveal. But again, we felt we could not have had a better meeting. We were able to make every single one of the points we wanted to make. I spoke for the delegation, and we got back exactly the kind of feedback we would have wanted. So I think we left very happy,” he added.He made these remarks after returning to India after the delegation concluded their visit to the US, Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.



Shashi Tharoor led the all-party delegation which included Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), GM Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.



The delegation was one of the seven all-party delegations formed by the central government. It was tasked with visiting several nations as part of the global outreach program, conveying India’s stance of zero-tolerance against terrorism and discussing Operation Sindoor.



India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

