Phone Call To Ajit Pawar Sparks Row: NCP Leader Booked For Obstructing IPS Officer

An FIR has been registered against a local functionary, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and his associates for obstructing government officials on August 31 while they were conducting an operation against illegal soil excavation in Kurduvadi village. The development comes after a video went viral on social media, in which Ajit Pawar rebuked the IPS officer on the phone.

Phone Call To Ajit Pawar Sparks Row: NCP Leader Booked For Obstructing IPS Officials (ANI Photo)
Phone Call To Ajit Pawar Sparks Row: NCP Leader Booked For Obstructing IPS Officials (ANI Photo)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: September 8, 2025 00:42:38 IST

An FIR has been registered against a local functionary, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and his associates for obstructing government officials on August 31 while they were conducting an operation against illegal soil excavation in Kurduvadi village.

The development comes after a video went viral on social media, in which Ajit Pawar rebuked the IPS officer on the phone.

As per the complaint, Revenue Officers Sudhir Popat Bage and BP Shevre, accompanied by an IPS officer and Karmala Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anjana Krishna, her bodyguard, and other police personnel, were acting against illegal mineral excavation in Kurduvadi.

In the matter, a case was also registered on September 4 at the Kurduvadi police station.

However, denying any interference with law enforcement, Ajit Pawar wrote on X, “My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further.”

“I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage, and I value the rule of law above all. I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law, “He added. 

Opposition leaders criticised the act. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule is calling it an attack on constitutional values.

ANI reported that a clash broke out between police and villagers, after which the Nationalist Congress Party workers intervened. One of them, Baba Jagtap, handed his phone to the woman IPS officer during the confrontation, connecting her to Pawar.

In the viral video, the IPS officer is heard telling Pawar, “Sir, can you do one thing and call me on my number directly?” To this, Pawar responds, “Just one minute, I will take action against you. I am talking to you, and you are asking me to call you directly. You want to see me? You can take my number and WhatsApp me. Itna aapko daring hua hai kya? (Are you that daring?)”

