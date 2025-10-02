LIVE TV
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
Home > India > Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To Amit Shah, Demands Probe Into Delhi Police Assault On Kerala Students

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to order a high-level probe into the alleged assault of two Malayali students in Delhi by police, emphasising strict action, cultural respect, and protection for students traveling for education.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges Amit Shah to probe Delhi police assault on Malayali students (Photo: ANI)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 2, 2025 22:18:25 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a high-level probe into the reported beating up of two Malayali students by police personnel in New Delhi.

Referring to a letter Shah had written to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Vijayan said in a statement that the attack reflected poorly on the officials involved and if proven guilty, would merit strict action. Vijayan spoke of media reports that the students, ID Ashwant and K Sudhin, who were studying at Zakir Husain Delhi College, were compelled to give their answers in Hindi while being assaulted, which occurred on September 24 near the Red Fort.

The Chief Minister emphasised that students coming from all over India for higher education should be respected for their culture and language. “It is highly objectionable that the officials of a law enforcing agency are said to have indulged in such gross misconduct,” Vijayan wrote. He added that police service is to protect citizens and such acts might encourage others to harass students and migrants.



The episode has attracted broad attention. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas has stated that the students were attacked by a mob and police officers, beaten with fibre lathis, humiliated, and forced to confess falsely. Their mobile phones were confiscated, and one student’s footwear was stolen. Brittas has termed the incident “a disturbing blend of cultural prejudice and unconstitutional coercion” and an affront to India’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

Brittas has also called for Delhi Police to carry out an unbiased inquiry, hold all the culprits accountable, restore the students’ properties, and introduce cultural sensitivity training for officers.



The Delhi Police did not respond to media queries for comment so far. The incident has been met with outrage on social media, with people denouncing the attack on students for merely speaking a language other than Hindi.

With Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan having brought the issue to the national stage, attention is now on the Union Home Ministry to ensure a just and detailed probe.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 10:18 PM IST
