PM Kisan 21st Installment: Big Relief For Farmers, Installment Hits Bank Accounts Today- Here Are The Key Details

PM Kisan 21st Installment Today: Big Relief For Farmers

Good news, kisaano! The wait is officially over, and your bank account is about to smile. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release the 21st installment of PM-KISAN on November 19 at a special event in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. And yes, the much-awaited ₹2,000 DBT boost is finally coming your way!

Are you ready to check your balance yet?

Today more than 9 crore farmers across India will soon hear that familiar “SMS alert” chime. The scheme continues to be a major lifeline, and this fresh installment brings yet another wave of relief and hope.

PM Kisan 21st Installment Today: How Much Money Is Coming & When? Here’s the Big PM-KISAN Update!

So, Farmers, prepare! your phones may go buzzing with message: “Amount Credited.”

The government is preparing to dispense a huge ₹18,000 crore into farmer bank accounts directly as the 21st PM-KISAN installment. Yes, you read that right, ₹18,000 crore! And your personal share? A nice ₹2,000, through DBT as usual.

Now put it on your calendar and perhaps set an alarm too: the money will begin coming into accounts at 1:00 PM on November 19, 2025. And in case you enjoy seeing big announcements happen, the official event will be broadcast at 1:30 PM.

The installment is expected to reach more than 9 crore farmers in the country.

Are you one of them? It is time to check your status and refresh your bank application, since this November afternoon may bring a smile, and a little relief.

How To Check PM Kisan 21st Installment Status (2025)?

Follow these steps at pmkisan.gov.in:

Visit the PM-Kisan official website

Go to “Farmer’s Corner”

Click on “Know Your Status”

Enter registration number & security code

Verify using the OTP sent to registered mobile

View the status of your 21st installment

How To Check The PM Kisan Beneficiary List?

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Navigate to ‘Farmers Corner’ -> ‘Beneficiary List’

Select State, District, Sub-district, Block, Village

Click ‘Get Report’ to view the beneficiary list

PM Kisan 21st Installment Important Documentation: eKYC Mandatory for All PM Kisan Farmers

Applicants must complete eKYC to remain eligible:

OTP-based eKYC: Through PM Kisan portal

Through PM Kisan portal Biometric eKYC: At CSC or SSK centres

At CSC or SSK centres Face authentication eKYC: Via PM Kisan Mobile App

Via PM Kisan Mobile App Aadhaar number is required to complete the process.

As per PIB (Nov 14), over ₹3.70 lakh crore has already been disbursed to 11 crore farmer families through 20 installments.

What To Do If Your Status Shows “Pending” PM Kisan 21st Installment?

If your PM Kisan status is stuck on “Pending,” don’t panic, just do these quick checks:

Link your Aadhaar: Without it, nothing moves forward.

Verify your PAN: A small mismatch can pause your payment.

Fix bank account issues: Wrong IFSC? Inactive account? Update it ASAP.

Complete your eKYC: OTP or biometric, whichever works for you.

A “Pending” status simply means your application isn’t fully verified yet, finish these steps to get your ₹2,000 without delays!

