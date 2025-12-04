PM Modi And Putin Travel In Same Car In Rare Diplomatic Gesture At Delhi Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled together in the same car after Putin arrived at the Palam Technical Airport in Delhi on Thursday, marking a rare diplomatic gesture that departs from standard protocol.

Modi personally received the Russian leader at the airport, underscoring the strength of the India-Russia strategic partnership. Putin is on a two-day state visit to India and will participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi on December 5, where key issues of bilateral cooperation, defence, energy and trade are expected to be discussed.

The warm reception and shared car ride reflected the close personal rapport between the two leaders.

Я рад приветствовать в Дели своего друга – Президента Путина. С нетерпением жду наших встреч сегодня вечером и завтра. Дружба между Индией и Россией проверена временем; она принесла огромную пользу нашим народам.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/yqmhCbZBde — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

This gesture was a warm reminder when both leaders shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet in the Russian President’s Aurus Senat at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join him for the drive.

As Putin landed in India, he received a ceremonial welcome upon arrival, highlighting the strong ties between India and Russia. Putin’s visit to India highlights Russia’s efforts to maintain global influence despite Western isolation.

The visit underscores India’s strategic balancing act in global politics, strengthening ties with Russia while navigating relationships with the West. Key discussions may include the Ukraine conflict, Afghanistan, and expanding the India-Russia Strategic Partnership.

Putin’s first India visit since 2021, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, will see a renewed focus on boosting trade, defence cooperation, and energy partnerships. Delhi and Moscow are expected to sign a number of deals during the visit, which comes months after the US increased pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil.

He is scheduled to have a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and will lay a wreath at Rajghat.

(With ANI Inputs)

