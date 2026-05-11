‘All These Vehicles Running On Cow Urine?’ Outrage Over PM Modi’s Huge Convoy After Appeal To Cut Down Fuel Usage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under sharp criticism on social media and from the Opposition after urging citizens to adopt fuel-saving measures amid the ongoing war between the US and Iran, while visuals of his large vehicle convoys in Hyderabad and Gujarat circulated online. The backlash followed Modi’s address on Sunday in Hyderabad, where he appealed to people to make temporary lifestyle changes in view of the economic pressure caused by the West Asia conflict. Speaking during the event, Modi asked citizens to reduce fuel consumption and adopt practices similar to those followed during the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged people to work from home wherever possible and rely more on public transport systems such as metro services. The Prime Minister also appealed to citizens to avoid buying gold for nearly a year and cut down on certain expenditures as global energy markets remain under strain due to the conflict.

Social Media Users Accuse PM of ‘Hypocrisy’

Soon after Modi’s appeal, social media users began sharing videos and images of his roadshows and convoys, questioning the contrast between his message and official travel arrangements.

One user on X wrote that Modi’s appeal is ‘pure hypocrisy.’ The user pointed out that just two hours after appealing to the citizens to adopt austerity measures, “PM was leading a roadshow in Jamnagar in an armoured Range Rover-type SUV, giving around 5 km/l, with a massive convoy behind him.”

Another user mocked the convoy size and fuel usage, writing, “Are all these vehicles running on cow urine or/and sugarcane juice?”

यह सब गाड़ियाँ क्या गोमूत्र या/ तथा गन्ने के रस से चल रही हैं? https://t.co/o8Zfawn3Ps — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) May 11, 2026

Several posts specifically pointed to Modi’s Gujarat roadshow, claiming the convoy included more than 100 vehicles shortly after the Prime Minister advised people to conserve fuel and avoid unnecessary travel, including picnics.

Immediately after giving a speech to the people about saving fuel, working from home, and not taking picnics, Modi did a road show in Gujarat with a convoy of over a hundred vehicles. Sanatanis are supposed to do as their king says, not as their king does. pic.twitter.com/KuWsl4L3QS — Raj Singh Chaudhary ਰਾਜ ਸਿੰਘ ਚੌਧਰੀ راج سنگھ چوہدری (@RajSingh_Jakhar) May 11, 2026

Congress Attacks Modi Government Over Appeal

The Opposition Congress also targeted the Prime Minister over the remarks, describing the appeals as evidence of governance failure.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reacted to Modi’s address in a post on X, saying, “Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday – don’t buy gold, don’t go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertilizer and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home.”

Rahul Gandhi further said the remarks were not merely “sermons” but “proofs of failure”.

“In 12 years, he’s brought the country to such a pass that the public has to be told – what to buy, what not to buy, where to go, where not to go. Every time, they shift the responsibility onto the people so they can escape accountability themselves,” Gandhi wrote.

KC Venugopal Says PM ‘Clueless’ on Energy Security

Congress leader KC Venugopal also criticised the Centre’s handling of the situation, alleging that the government had failed to prepare contingency plans despite the conflict continuing for weeks. Venugopal claimed Modi was “clueless about ensuring India’s energy security” even after the war had significantly affected global markets.

He further described the government’s approach as “shameless, reckless and downright immoral”, accusing the Prime Minister of placing the burden of the crisis on ordinary citizens instead of protecting the economy from the fallout of the global situation.

Also Read: Why PM Modi Wants Indians To Work From Home | Explained