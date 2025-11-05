PM Modi Felicitates Women’s World Cup Champions, Team Gifts Him NAMO Jersey, In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the victorious Indian Women’s World Cup team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg today, congratulating them on their historic win and commending their impressive comeback after facing early defeats and social media trolling.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 without the trophy and expressed joy that this time they could meet him as champions. Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana said the Prime Minister’s encouragement has always inspired the team, adding that his leadership continues to motivate young women excelling across fields.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma shared that she had eagerly awaited this meeting, remembering the Prime Minister’s earlier advice to keep working hard to achieve their dreams. The Prime Minister also spoke to her about her “Jai Shri Ram” post and her Hanuman tattoo, which she said gives her strength.

During the conversation, PM Modi praised several memorable on-field moments including Harleen Deol’s stunning 2021 catch against England, Harmanpreet’s decision to pocket the match-winning ball from the final, and Amanjot Kaur’s celebrated fumbled-yet-successful catch.

When Harmanpreet asked how he manages to stay calm and focused, the Prime Minister said that remaining present-minded has become his natural habit.

Player Kranti Gaud mentioned that her brother is an admirer of the Prime Minister, who warmly invited them to meet. Concluding the interaction, PM Modi encouraged the team to promote the Fit India movement, especially among young girls, and to visit schools to inspire the next generation towards health, discipline, and excellence.

