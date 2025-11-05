Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Trial Run: Achieves 180 km/h Speed, Not A Drop Of Water Spilled From Glass At This Pace

The Indian Railways held a trial run for Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Sawai Madhopur–Kota–Nagda section. Posting the video on the social media – X, the West Central Railway confirmed the train’s performance marking an important achievement for the Indian Railways. This test run shows that the sleeper variant of the Vande Bharat Express is ready for high-speed travel.

The trial also demonstrates the progress of Indian Railways in developing modern, fast, and comfortable trains for long-distance passengers across India under its major rail infrastructure plans.

Part of Indian Railways’ ‘Mission Gati Shakti’

This initiative aims to improve the overall speed, efficiency, and connectivity of the national rail network. BEML Limited designed and built the Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset using stainless-steel construction and advanced crashworthy features to ensure maximum safety. The coaches include specially engineered crash buffers and couplers for better protection during impact. The sleeper train also meets the highest fire safety standards under EN45545 HL3 certification.

Coach Configuration and Capacity Details

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper comprises 16 coaches in total. It includes 11 AC three-tier coaches, 4 AC two-tier coaches, and 1 AC first-class coach. The train provides 823 berths 611 in three-tier, 188 in two-tier, and 24 in first-class compartments. It has a design speed of 180 km/h and an operational speed of 160 km/h.

The train also adds modern amenities such as integrated reading light and a USB charging port. The train features a public announcement system, CCTV surveillance, and inside display panels for travel information.

It also includes modular pantries, fire barrier doors, and odour-free toilets designed for comfort and hygiene. For differently-abled passengers, the train provides special berths and accessible toilets, ensuring inclusivity. Automatic exterior doors and inter-communication systems enhance safety and ease of movement.

The First AC coach of the Vande Bharat Sleeper version ensures a premium travel experience for long-distance journeys. It includes spacious cabins, modern lighting, hot water showers, and soft interiors for better comfort.

