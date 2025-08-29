LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Japan Visit: 'Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ka Japan Mein……': Japan's PM Reply To India's PM In Hindi

PM Modi Japan Visit: 'Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ka Japan Mein……': Japan's PM Reply To India's PM In Hindi

PM Modi Japan Visit: As a part of his two-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tokyo, Japan on Friday (August 29, 2025). Replying to one of the tweets made by the India's Prime Minister, the Japan PM replied in Hindi, “Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi Ji ka Japan mein Hardik swaagat hain. Vibhin shetron mein Bharat Japan sambandhon ko pukhta karne hetu aapke saath charcha karne ke liye utsuk hun.” (Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed in Japan. I am curious to discuss with you regarding the strengthening of India-Japan relations in different spheres).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit- @narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit- @narendramodi)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: August 29, 2025 21:13:13 IST

PM Modi Japan Visit: As a part of his two-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tokyo, Japan on Friday (August 29, 2025). In this visit, PM Modi will hold summit talks with the Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The Japan PM replied in Hindi, “Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi Ji ka Japan mein Hardik swaagat hain. Vibhin shetron mein Bharat Japan sambandhon ko pukhta karne hetu aapke saath charcha karne ke liye utsuk hun.” (Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed in Japan. I am curious to discuss with you regarding the strengthening of India-Japan relations in different spheres). 

Upon his arrival, PM Modi shared a social media post on X, and wrote in Japanese, the English translation of which means, “I have arrived in Tokyo. Amid the continued strengthening of development cooperation between India and Japan, I expect this visit to provide an opportunity to exchange views with Prime Minister Ishiba and others, deepen the existing partnership, and explore possibilities for new cooperation.” 

PM Narendra Modi addresses the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum

During his visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo.  PM Modi said that cooperation in the high technology sector is a priority for both the countries. Prime Minister Modi said that, in this regard, Digital Partnership 2.0 and AI Cooperation Initiative are being taken up. He further added that the semiconductors and rare earth minerals will be at the top of their agenda. 

2035 vision statement to be released by India and Japan 

At the India-Japan Summit with the Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, both India and Japan will unveil a joint statement. Along with the joint statement, both India and Japan will also release the “2035 Vision Statement” for the future of the relationship between both countries. This objective behind the release of the statement is to upgrade the 2025 Vision Statement announced by PM Modi and the then Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a decade ago. 

The meeting between the India’s Prime Minister and the Japan’s PM conducted on Friday (August 29, 2025) marks 20 years since the first annual summit in 2005. Former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi had met the former India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Delhi in the first annual summit in 2005.

PM Modi Japan Visit: ‘Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ka Japan Mein……’: Japan’s PM Reply To India’s PM In Hindi
PM Modi Japan Visit: ‘Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ka Japan Mein……’: Japan’s PM Reply To India’s PM In Hindi
PM Modi Japan Visit: ‘Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ka Japan Mein……’: Japan’s PM Reply To India’s PM In Hindi
PM Modi Japan Visit: ‘Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ka Japan Mein……’: Japan’s PM Reply To India’s PM In Hindi

