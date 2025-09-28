PM Modi Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg In Mann Ki Baat, Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 126th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, paid tribute to Assamese singer Zubeen Garg following his recent passing.

PM Modi said that the nation mourns the loss of the popular singer, who earned fame across India. He highlighted Garg’s deep connection to Assam’s culture and music. Modi added that Garg’s songs touched the hearts of millions and created a lasting legacy. He stated that Zubeen Garg will remain alive in people’s memories, and his music will continue to inspire generations, preserving Assamese cultural heritage.

Zubeen Garg’s Contribution to Music

PM Modi noted that Zubeen Garg’s music reflected both modern and traditional Assamese culture. He praised Garg for popularising Assamese music nationwide and for inspiring young musicians.

Modi said that Garg’s songs carried emotions that resonated with listeners of all ages. The Prime Minister emphasised that Garg’s talent strengthened India’s diverse musical landscape and promoted the cultural richness of Assam. He added that the singer’s contribution will remain an important part of the nation’s artistic heritage.

Garg’s music will continue to echo in homes, schools, and festivals, leaving a permanent mark on India’s musical memory.

Tribute During Assam’s Celebrations

PM Modi mentioned that while Assam recently celebrated the centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, the state also faced the sorrow of losing Zubeen Garg. Modi said that both singers shaped Assam’s musical identity and enriched Indian music.

He encouraged listeners to remember Garg’s work and keep his spirit alive through song. The Prime Minister underlined that music bridges generations and unites communities, noting that Garg’s melodies will continue to guide and inspire young artists. He called upon citizens to celebrate Garg’s legacy by listening to and sharing his songs, ensuring his memory endures across India and Assam.

