Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar Ji, Hails Bihar’s Chhath Puja, Calls To Buy Khadi On Oct 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 126th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He highlighted Bhagat Singh’s bravery and his letter to the British, requesting to be treated as prisoners of war and shot directly rather than hanged. PM Modi said, “Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth of the country.” He urged young citizens to learn from Singh’s courage and patriotism and to follow his example in contributing to the nation.

Honouring Lata Mangeshkar on Birth Anniversary

PM Modi also remembered Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. He praised her contribution to Indian music and said her songs touch every human emotion. The Prime Minister added, “The patriotic songs she sang had a profound impact on people.” He highlighted her ability to unite the nation through her music and noted that her voice inspired generations during times of joy, sorrow, and national pride. Modi encouraged listeners to remember her legacy and the impact of her songs on India’s cultural heritage.

Lata Didi’s songs comprise everything that stirs human emotions. The patriotic songs she sang had a profound impact on people. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/XCcbXLAEyH — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2025

PM Modi on Chhath Puja and Global Recognition

PM Modi discussed Chhath Puja, describing it as a sacred festival dedicated to Surya Dev after Diwali. He explained that devotees offer prayers to the setting sun and perform rituals to honour the Sun God.

Chhath Puja honours Surya Dev with offerings to the setting sun. Once local, it is now becoming a global festival. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/KIgB6kdm05 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2025

The Prime Minister stated that Chhath Puja is celebrated across India and worldwide, and the government is working to include it in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

He cited Kolkata’s Durga Puja as an example of a festival recognised globally due to government efforts and said that India will continue promoting its cultural events internationally.

Encouraging Khadi and Gandhi Jayanti Celebration

PM Modi spoke on Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October, urging citizens to buy Khadi products to support local artisans. He mentioned that sales of Khadi have grown rapidly over the past 11 years and encouraged listeners to proudly display their purchases on social media with the hashtag #VocalForLocal.

Over the last 11 years, the attraction for Khadi has grown remarkably, with sales rising steadily. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/AIHtbDT9rR — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2025

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of promoting Swadeshi products and supporting local businesses. He said that celebrating Gandhi Jayanti by wearing and buying Khadi reflects pride in India’s cultural heritage and strengthens the country’s commitment to local industries.

