PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday to pay his last respects to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren. The veteran leader passed away at the age of 81 after prolonged illness. PM Modi also met Soren’s family members during his visit.

Posting on X, the Prime Minister said, “Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji.”

Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji.@HemantSorenJMM@JMMKalpanaSoren pic.twitter.com/nUG9w56Umc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2025

Jharkhand Government Declares Three-Day State Mourning

The Jharkhand government announced a three-day state mourning from August 4 to August 6, 2025, to honour the memory of Shibu Soren. The state also cancelled all official events during this period. “All state government offices will remain closed on August 4 and 5,” said an official release. The national flag will fly at half-mast across all government buildings in Jharkhand. Shibu Soren, who had been receiving treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital since June 19 for kidney-related ailments, passed away at 8:56 am. Doctors confirmed he had been on life support for the past month after suffering a stroke.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari stated that Shibu Soren’s body would be flown to Ranchi around 4 pm. From there, it will be taken to his residence in the Morabadi area. On Tuesday morning, his mortal remains will be brought to the Jharkhand Assembly at 11 am for public homage. Later, the body will be taken to his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district. Born in Nemra, Shibu Soren had played a significant role in the statehood movement of Jharkhand and remained a central figure in regional politics for decades. His passing marks the end of a political era in the state.

Must Read: Cockroaches Found On Air India Flight AI180, Aircraft Taken Out Of Service At Kolkata