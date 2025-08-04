Home > India > PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren

PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Monday to pay his respects to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM patriarch Shibu Soren.

PM Modi in Ganga Ram Hospital, Last Homage To Shibu Soren
PM Modi in Ganga Ram Hospital, Last Homage To Shibu Soren

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 4, 2025 14:27:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday to pay his last respects to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren. The veteran leader passed away at the age of 81 after prolonged illness. PM Modi also met Soren’s family members during his visit.

Posting on X, the Prime Minister said, “Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji.”

Jharkhand Government Declares Three-Day State Mourning

The Jharkhand government announced a three-day state mourning from August 4 to August 6, 2025, to honour the memory of Shibu Soren. The state also cancelled all official events during this period. “All state government offices will remain closed on August 4 and 5,” said an official release. The national flag will fly at half-mast across all government buildings in Jharkhand. Shibu Soren, who had been receiving treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital since June 19 for kidney-related ailments, passed away at 8:56 am. Doctors confirmed he had been on life support for the past month after suffering a stroke.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari stated that Shibu Soren’s body would be flown to Ranchi around 4 pm. From there, it will be taken to his residence in the Morabadi area. On Tuesday morning, his mortal remains will be brought to the Jharkhand Assembly at 11 am for public homage. Later, the body will be taken to his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district. Born in Nemra, Shibu Soren had played a significant role in the statehood movement of Jharkhand and remained a central figure in regional politics for decades. His passing marks the end of a political era in the state.

Must Read: Cockroaches Found On Air India Flight AI180, Aircraft Taken Out Of Service At Kolkata

Tags: ganga ram hospitalShibu Soren

RELATED News

Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone
‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter
Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’
Three Pakistani LeT Terrorists Killed In Dachigam Encounter, Biometric And GPS Data Confirms Identity
TikToker Criticised For Mocking Indian Woman’s Accent In Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List
Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
India’s Chess Revolution vs America’s Crash, Who’s Winning?
IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller
NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours
Hell in the Tunnels: Hamas Offers Aid for Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Collapse
PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren
PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren
PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren
PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?