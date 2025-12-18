LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact

PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact

PM Modi was awarded the Order of Oman, the country’s highest civilian honour, for strengthening India-Oman ties. During his visit, he discussed the CEPA and signed a Free Trade Agreement, highlighting the growing partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi was awarded with the Order of Oman by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. (Image: ANI)
PM Modi was awarded with the Order of Oman by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 18, 2025 17:52:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with the Order of Oman, which is the Sultanate’s highest national honour. The award was given by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq as he recognised Modi’s contributions in strengthening India-Oman ties. 

You Might Be Interested In

The Indian PM is on a two-day visit to Muscat after visiting Jordan and Ethiopia. Modi was also awarded the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia earlier in his three-nation tour that included Jordan and Ethiopia. The Prime Minister’s visit to the Middle East and Africa reflects India’s strategic growth in the region. 

Modi also received a guard of honour when he arrived in Muscat. He spoke about the growing partnership under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman, and both countries also signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that aims to boost economic cooperation and bilateral trade. 

What does the Order of Oman mean?

The Order of Oman is the country’s highest civilian honour given by the Sultanate of Oman. It is granted by the Sultan to the Omani people or foreigners who make an exceptional contribution to Oman’s relations with other countries in terms of diplomacy, trade, strategic partnerships and other things. 

The award was first set in motion by Sultan Qaboos bin Said in 1970 and is composed of five classes. The first class that PM Modi was conferred with is awarded to high-ranking family members of the Omani royal family and foreign heads. It has previously been awarded to King Abdullah of Jordan, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Emperor Akihito of Japan, and Nelson Mandela. 

PM Modi, in his speech, said that India is deeply committed to working closely with Oman in many areas, and Oman’s awarding of the first-class insignia to him reflects the strong partnership of the two countries.

Also Read: “Indian Diaspora Has Become Living Example Of Co-existence, Co-Operation”: PM Modi In Muscat

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 5:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

“Indian Diaspora Has Become Living Example Of Co-existence, Co-Operation”: PM Modi In Muscat

VB-G RAM G Bill Clears Lok Sabha, Replacing MGNREGA With 125-Day Job Guarantee: What’s New And What’s Changed | Explained

“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London

‘Tere Paise Mil Jayenge Kya?’ Gurugram Rapido Driver Beats Journalist With A Rod After Warning Not To Use His Phone

CBFC Cannot Censor OTT Content: How Will The Obscene Content In OTT Series Be Regulated Then?

LATEST NEWS

Volkswagen Goes Ahead With Layoffs In A Major Cost-Cutting Move, CEO Thomas Schaefer Reveals 25,000 Workers Have Signed Partial Retirement

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact

Nissan Unveils Gravite 7- Seater MPV In Direct Competition With Ertiga, Know Everything About Design, Interior, Engine And India Launch Date

Who Is Mustafa Suleyman? Microsoft’s AI Chief Showers Praises On Sam Altman, Elon Musk As He Vows To Push Superintelligence

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: When Does Her Work Visa Actually Expire? All The Possible Scenarios Explained

EPF Balance Check: How To Download Your UAN Passbook Online Step By Step- Everything You Need To Know

Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Does Emily Pick Gabriel, Alfie, Or Someone New As Her Forever Love? The Twist Will Leave You Shocked

Jeffrey Epstein $600 Million Net Worth: How Did the Sex Offender Get So Rich?

Donald Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame Mocks Obama, Biden As ‘Divisive’ And ‘Worst President In American History’

PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact

QUICK LINKS