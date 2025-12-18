PM Modi Receives Oman’s Top National Honour As New Delhi-Muscat Ink Key Trade Pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with the Order of Oman, which is the Sultanate’s highest national honour. The award was given by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq as he recognised Modi’s contributions in strengthening India-Oman ties.

The Indian PM is on a two-day visit to Muscat after visiting Jordan and Ethiopia. Modi was also awarded the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia earlier in his three-nation tour that included Jordan and Ethiopia. The Prime Minister’s visit to the Middle East and Africa reflects India’s strategic growth in the region.

Modi also received a guard of honour when he arrived in Muscat. He spoke about the growing partnership under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman, and both countries also signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that aims to boost economic cooperation and bilateral trade.

What does the Order of Oman mean?

The Order of Oman is the country’s highest civilian honour given by the Sultanate of Oman. It is granted by the Sultan to the Omani people or foreigners who make an exceptional contribution to Oman’s relations with other countries in terms of diplomacy, trade, strategic partnerships and other things.

The award was first set in motion by Sultan Qaboos bin Said in 1970 and is composed of five classes. The first class that PM Modi was conferred with is awarded to high-ranking family members of the Omani royal family and foreign heads. It has previously been awarded to King Abdullah of Jordan, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Emperor Akihito of Japan, and Nelson Mandela.

PM Modi, in his speech, said that India is deeply committed to working closely with Oman in many areas, and Oman’s awarding of the first-class insignia to him reflects the strong partnership of the two countries.

