Home > India > "Indian Diaspora Has Become Living Example Of Co-existence, Co-Operation": PM Modi In Muscat

"Indian Diaspora Has Become Living Example Of Co-existence, Co-Operation": PM Modi In Muscat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Oman, praising the Indian community for promoting coexistence and highlighting India-Oman ties. He addressed cultural diversity, economic reforms, and the India-Oman Business Forum, emphasizing CEPA and strategic partnership. The visit, marking 70 years of diplomatic ties, aims to strengthen economic, commercial, and people-to-people relations.

PM Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora in Oman. (Image: ANI)
PM Narendra Modi addresses the Indian diaspora in Oman. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 18, 2025 17:10:30 IST

“Indian Diaspora Has Become Living Example Of Co-existence, Co-Operation”: PM Modi In Muscat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Indian community in Oman, calling the Indian diaspora a “living example of co-existence and co-operation,” as he addressed members of the community and students in Muscat.

Describing the bond between India and its people abroad, the Prime Minister said, “Today, we have all gathered here as a family. We are celebrating our country, our team India.”

“Diversity in India is a strong base of our culture,” PM Modi said, explaining how India’s pluralism shapes its global identity. “For us, every day brings in new colours, every season becomes a new festival, and every tradition comes with a new idea.” Linking this cultural outlook to the global presence of Indians, he added, “That is the reason that wherever we Indians go, wherever we reside, we respect diversity.”

India-Oman Maitri Parv

Describing the broader meaning of the event, PM Modi said, “It means that this Maitri Parv is the celebration of the friendship between the two countries, our shared history, and a prosperous future.” Highlighting the India-Oman ties, PM Modi said, “India and Oman have always shared intimate and living ties. The Indian Ocean’s monsoon winds have given direction to the trade between the two countries.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the India-Oman Business Forum, highlighting the several reforms that India has initiated in the last 11 years that have made it one of the most competitive markets in the world. Highlighting the importance of CEPA, he emphasised that it would provide new confidence in the partnership.

PM Modi expressed confidence in the summit, saying it would give the India-Oman partnership new direction and momentum and help it soar to greater heights.
“Over the past 11 years, India has not just changed policies; India has changed its economic DNA.”

Modi receives a guard of honour

Marking the importance of the visit, the Prime Minister was welcomed at Muscat airport by Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, and was accorded a guard of honour, reflecting the significance attached to the visit by the Omani side.
PM Modi lauded the enthusiasm of Indians in Oman, saying it reflected the people-to-people ties between both nations.

The two-day visit is taking place at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and is expected to focus on strengthening the Strategic Partnership. During the visit, the Prime Minister is slated to engage with the Omani leadership, with particular emphasis on enhancing cooperation in commercial and economic domains.
Emphasising the significance of the visit, Oman’s Ambassador to India, Sheikh Humaid Bin Ali Bin Sultan Al-Mani, told ANI that Prime Minister Modi’s trip to Muscat would be a “very important” milestone in bilateral relations, particularly as both countries mark 70 years of diplomatic ties this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 4:20 PM IST
“Indian Diaspora Has Become Living Example Of Co-existence, Co-Operation”: PM Modi In Muscat

