“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London

Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, hosted a grand party in London for fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya ahead of his 70th birthday at his Belgrave Square residence. The photos of the party went viral and drew varied comments.

Among a lot of people present, photographer Jim Rydell posted a photo on X that showed Modi and Mallya posing together. He wrote on X, “Thank you to Lalit K Modi for hosting a fabulous pre-70th Birthday party in honour of Vijay Mallya last night at his beautiful London Home.” He further shared the invitation card that read, “Rima and Lalit invite you to a glamorous evening in honour of their dear friend Vijay Mallya, celebrating the king of good times.”

This is not the first time the fugitive duo has been seen partying; earlier this year, Modi threw another lavish party for his 63rd birthday, a grand karaoke event that was attended by at least 300 people, where Mallya was also spotted with cricketer Chris Gayle.

Thank you to @LalitKModi for hosting a fabulous pre 70th Birthday party in honor of @TheVijayMallya last night at his beautiful London Home pic.twitter.com/Qb5G3Xa0YB — Jim Rydell (@jim_rydell) December 17, 2025

Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya showered with mockery

The reaction on social media was mixed but largely critical, given the legal controversy the duo is facing in India. One X user made a funny comment that,” @TheOfficialSBI @RBI Shall I convey your wishes too?” Some users were furious that “India’s two biggest scamsters were living a luxury life in London,” while one user called them ‘Atapi-vatapi,’ and another made a witty remark, “thank you for doing fraud and running away.” The funniest of the reactions was “We saw bhagoda meet up before gta6.”

The event had several high-profile guests, that included entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, British actor Idris Elba and fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla.

Modi and Mallya currently live in the UK as they face multiple legal cases related to corruption, money laundering, and financial fraud. They have consistently denied these allegations.

