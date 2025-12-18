LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman
LIVE TV
Home > India > “Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London

“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London

Lalit Modi hosted a grand pre-70th birthday party for Vijay Mallya at his London home, attended by several high-profile guests. Photos from the event went viral, sparking widespread mockery and criticism on social media because both men are facing serious legal cases in India.

Lalit Modi threw a pre-birthday party for Vijay Mallya ahead of his 70th birthday. (Image: X/Jim Rydell)
Lalit Modi threw a pre-birthday party for Vijay Mallya ahead of his 70th birthday. (Image: X/Jim Rydell)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 18, 2025 15:54:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London

Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, hosted a grand party in London for fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya ahead of his 70th birthday at his Belgrave Square residence. The photos of the party went viral and drew varied comments. 

You Might Be Interested In

Among a lot of people present, photographer Jim Rydell posted a photo on X that showed Modi and Mallya posing together. He wrote on X, “Thank you to Lalit K Modi for hosting a fabulous pre-70th Birthday party in honour of Vijay Mallya last night at his beautiful London Home.” He further shared the invitation card that read, “Rima and Lalit invite you to a glamorous evening in honour of their dear friend Vijay Mallya, celebrating the king of good times.”

This is not the first time the fugitive duo has been seen partying; earlier this year, Modi threw another lavish party for his 63rd birthday, a grand karaoke event that was attended by at least 300 people, where Mallya was also spotted with cricketer Chris Gayle. 

Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya showered with mockery

The reaction on social media was mixed but largely critical, given the legal controversy the duo is facing in India. One X user made a funny comment that,” @TheOfficialSBI @RBI Shall I convey your wishes too?” Some users were furious that “India’s two biggest scamsters were living a luxury life in London,” while one user called them ‘Atapi-vatapi,’ and another made a witty remark, “thank you for doing fraud and running away.” The funniest of the reactions was “We saw bhagoda meet up before gta6.” 

The event had several high-profile guests, that included entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, British actor Idris Elba and fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla. 

Modi and Mallya currently live in the UK as they face multiple legal cases related to corruption, money laundering, and financial fraud. They have consistently denied these allegations. 

Also Read: Pay Fines And Evade Legal Actions Over Sexual Assault, Drugs, Harassment: Bengaluru Apartment Body Makes Its Own Justice For Residents

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 3:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: birthday partyFraudLalit Modilondon

RELATED News

VB-G RAM G Bill Clears Lok Sabha, Replacing MGNREGA With 125-Day Job Guarantee: What’s New And What’s Changed | Explained

‘Tere Paise Mil Jayenge Kya?’ Gurugram Rapido Driver Beats Journalist With A Rod After Warning Not To Use His Phone

CBFC Cannot Censor OTT Content: How Will The Obscene Content In OTT Series Be Regulated Then?

Jaunpur Horror: UP Engineer Kills Parents Over Money, Chops Bodies With Saw, Then Dumps Remains Into Gomti River

Dense Fog Shrinks Visibility Across Delhi And North India, More Than 250 Flights Delayed As Airlines And AAI Issue Advisory

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Mustafa Suleyman? Microsoft’s AI Chief Showers Praises On Sam Altman, Elon Musk As He Vows To Push Superintelligence

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: When Does Her Work Visa Actually Expire? All The Possible Scenarios Explained

EPF Balance Check: How To Download Your UAN Passbook Online Step By Step- Everything You Need To Know

Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Does Emily Pick Gabriel, Alfie, Or Someone New As Her Forever Love? The Twist Will Leave You Shocked

Jeffrey Epstein $600 Million Net Worth: How Did the Sex Offender Get So Rich?

Donald Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame Mocks Obama, Biden As ‘Divisive’ And ‘Worst President In American History’

“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London

Pakistan Hypocrisy Exposed: Dhurandhar Song Plays At Bilawal Bhutto’s Entry Amid Ban On Akshaye Khanna-Ranveer Singh Starrer

Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

Meet Vineeth Sendilraj, Indian-Origin Techie Mocked At A Hackathon For Drinking Water, Now Building AI For Elon Musk

“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London
“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London
“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London
“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London

QUICK LINKS