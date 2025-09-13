PM Modi reiterates Mizoram's role in Act East Policy & North East Economic Corridor
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 12:46:08 IST

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth over ₹9000 crore in Aizawl, Mizoram, underscoring the state’s pivotal role in India’s Act East Policy and the North East Economic Corridor.

According to the official press release, the projects span across key sectors such as railways, roadways, energy, and sports, marking a significant leap in Mizoram’s development journey.

Highlighting Mizoram’s historical contributions to the nation, the Prime Minister praised the ideals and sacrifices of figures like Lalnu Ropuiliani and Pasaltha Khuangchera, stating that the values of courage, compassion, and service are deeply rooted in Mizo society. “Today, Mizoram is playing an important role in India’s development journey,” he said.

Underscoring that over the years, many states of the North East have been placed on the rail map of India for the first time, the Prime Minister highlighted that the Government of India has worked diligently to strengthen all forms of connectivity–rural roads and highways, mobile and internet connections, electricity, tap water, and LPG connections. He also announced that Mizoram will also benefit from the UDAN scheme for air travel and informed that helicopter services will commence soon in the region. This, he remarked, will significantly improve access to remote areas of Mizoram.

PM Modi emphasised that “the rail connectivity would revolutionise livelihoods in Mizoram by opening up new markets for farmers and businesses, improving access to education and healthcare, and creating employment opportunities in tourism, transport, and hospitality sectors.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the ongoing transformation of the North East region, calling it the “growth engine of India.” He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to boosting connectivity and infrastructure in the region, aligning with India’s Act East Policy to enhance economic and cultural ties with Southeast Asia.

“Mizoram has a major role in both the Act East Policy and the emerging North East Economic Corridor”, said the Prime Minister. He stated that with the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the Sairang-Hmawngbuchhuah rail line, Mizoram would be connected to the Bay of Bengal through South East Asia. He further emphasised that this connectivity will boost trade and tourism across Northeast India and Southeast Asia.

He highlighted Mizoram’s rich tradition in sports, noting its contribution to producing many champions in football and other disciplines. He affirmed that the government’s sports policies are benefiting Mizoram as well. Under the Khelo India scheme, Modi stated that support is given for the creation of modern sports infrastructure. He informed that the government has recently introduced a National Sports Policy–Khelo India Khel Niti. He stressed that this initiative will open new doors of opportunity for the youth of Mizoram.

“India’s economy has recorded a growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of 2025-26. This means India is the fastest growing major economy in the world”, said PM Modi, stating that the country is also witnessing strong growth in Make In India and exports. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: act-east-policyeconomic growthnorth-east-economic-corridorprime-minister-modirail-connectivityroad-projectssairang-hmawngbuchhuah-railsports-infrastructuretourism-opportunitiesudan-schemeyouth-opportunities

