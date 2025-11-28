LIVE TV
PM Modi Unveils World's Tallest Lord Rama Statue In Goa: Know All About It

PM Modi also inaugurated the newly developed ‘Ramayana Theme Park’ at the Math and released a special postal stamp along with a commemorative coin.

PM Modi Unveils 77-Foot Lord Ram Statue. (ANI)
PM Modi Unveils 77-Foot Lord Ram Statue. (ANI)

Last updated: November 28, 2025 17:29:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 77-feet bronze statue of Lord Rama at the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Canacona, South Goa. Later in the day, he is scheduled to take part in the ‘Sardha Panchashatamanotsava’, marking the 550th anniversary of the Math. Modi also inaugurated the newly developed ‘Ramayana Theme Park’ at the Math and released a special postal stamp along with a commemorative coin.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a roadshow in Udupi, Karnataka, after attending the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at the Sri Krishna Matha.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna.

During his address at the event, PM Modi hailed Bharatiya Janata Party’s predecessor, Jan Sangh’s good governance model in Udupi, after reciting shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita along with one lakh devotees at the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana event at Sri Krishna Matha here.

PM Modi recited the Bhagwat Gita in unison with over one lakh participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, during the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled the work of former Karnataka MLA VS Acharya in Udupi. He said, “Coming to Udupi is very special for me. Udupi has been the karmabhoomi of the Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janta Party’s model of good governance. In 1968, the people of Udupi elected VS Acharya of the Jana Sangh to the Udupi Municipal Corporation. With this, Udupi laid the foundation of a new governance model. The cleanliness drive we are witnessing today was adopted by Udupi five decades ago. Udupi began to develop a model of water supply and drainage system in the 70s.”

He added that the world witnessed India’s “divinity” as one lakh people recited shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita.

“The world has witnessed India’s divinity as one lakh people together recited shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita… When one lakh people recited the shlokas and divine words echo in one place, the energy released gives new strength to our minds and bodies. This energy is the power behind spirituality and social unity,” the Prime Minister said.

Drawing a connection between Udupi and Dwarka in Gujarat, PM Modi hailed the founder of the Math, Jagadguru Madhwaachaarya.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 5:28 PM IST
