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Home > India News > PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar Today: What Is The Significance Of This Major Boost For NCR And What Can Passengers Expect?

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar Today: What Is The Significance Of This Major Boost For NCR And What Can Passengers Expect?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar Today
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar Today

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 28, 2026 13:07:58 IST

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PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar Today: What Is The Significance Of This Major Boost For NCR And What Can Passengers Expect?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event. A sacred artefact of Lord Buddha was also presented to the Prime Minister.

Developed at an investment of around ₹11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the airport is being positioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR). It is expected to strengthen India’s aviation infrastructure and improve both regional and global connectivity.

India’s Second NCR Airport To Ease Congestion

Noida International Airport will serve as the second international airport for Delhi-NCR, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two will function as an integrated aviation network, aimed at reducing congestion and expanding passenger capacity in the region.

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The airport is among India’s largest greenfield projects. In Phase I, it will handle 12 million passengers annually, with plans to scale up to 70 million passengers per year. It features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with advanced navigation systems, including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and modern airfield lighting for round-the-clock, all-weather operations.

Cargo, Airlines And Connectivity Plans

The airport includes a strong cargo setup with a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub and an Integrated Cargo Terminal. It is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to 18 lakh metric tonnes. A dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility is also part of the plan.

IndiGo has signed on as the launch carrier, followed by Akasa Air, while Air India Express has also confirmed operations. Talks with more domestic and international airlines are ongoing.

The airport is well connected via the Yamuna Expressway, with cities like Agra, Mathura, and Vrindavan within two hours. Bus services link over 25 cities in Uttar Pradesh and nearby states, along with routes to Gurgaon, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Panipat, Ambala, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Haldwani. Tie-ups with Uber, Rapido, and Mahindra Logistics Mobility will support last-mile travel, including premium electric taxi services.

Clearances, Facilities And Sustainability Push

The airport has received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). CISF has been handling airport security since September 2025. The only pending approval is the Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP).

Passenger facilities will include lounges, retail, duty-free outlets, and food services operated by major players such as Travel Food Services, HMSHost India, and a Heinemann-BWC consortium. Bird Group will handle ground services, while TajSATS will operate the inflight kitchen. Technology partners include SITA, Amadeus, Kyndryl, and Tech Mahindra.

The airport also features a 22,000 sq. m Integrated Cargo Terminal with advanced systems for real-time tracking and efficient logistics.

ALSO READ: IGI Airport Sees IndiGo Flight Make Sudden Emergency Landing After Engine Issue, Passengers Experience Tense Moments

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Tags: home-hero-pos-2Jewar airport inauguration todayjewar-airportNoidanoida airportNoida International Airport flights scheduleNoida international airport in jewarPM modi jewar airportPM Narendra ModiYogi Adityanath

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PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar Today: What Is The Significance Of This Major Boost For NCR And What Can Passengers Expect?

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PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar Today: What Is The Significance Of This Major Boost For NCR And What Can Passengers Expect?
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar Today: What Is The Significance Of This Major Boost For NCR And What Can Passengers Expect?
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar Today: What Is The Significance Of This Major Boost For NCR And What Can Passengers Expect?
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar Today: What Is The Significance Of This Major Boost For NCR And What Can Passengers Expect?

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