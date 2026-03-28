IGI Airport Sees IndiGo Flight Make Sudden Emergency Landing After Engine Issue, Passengers Experience Tense Moments

IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport

An IndiGo flight on Saturday was forced to make an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi following what authorities described as an engine failure-like situation. The incident occurred as the aircraft was en route from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to the national capital.

According to Delhi Police, the situation unfolded while the plane was approaching Delhi, prompting an immediate alert to emergency services. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 10:53 AM and promptly responded to the situation.

“An emergency landing made at IGI Airport in Delhi. The fire department received a call at 10.53 am. The department says that the aircraft has landed,” Delhi Fire Service said.

Safe Landing Ensures No Injuries

Delhi Police confirmed the incident, stating, “An IndiGo flight was coming from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) to Delhi, when it encountered an engine failure-like situation. The aircraft landed at IGI Airport safely.”

Fortunately, the aircraft was able to land safely without any injuries reported among passengers or crew. Airport and emergency personnel handled the situation efficiently, ensuring the safety of everyone on board. The smooth landing prevented a potential crisis and highlighted the preparedness of both the airline and the airport emergency services.

The cause of the engine failure-like situation is currently under investigation, and further details from IndiGo or aviation authorities are awaited. Officials have urged the public to remain calm and confirmed that air traffic operations at IGI Airport continued without disruption.

This incident serves as a reminder of the rigorous safety protocols followed in Indian aviation, as well as the readiness of emergency services to respond swiftly to unexpected situations in the air. Passengers and aviation experts alike have commended the crew for handling the emergency with professionalism, ensuring a safe landing under challenging circumstances.

All Inputs From ANI.

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