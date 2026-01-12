LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Narendra Modi Terms Terrorism An ‘Ultimate And Serious Threat To Humanity’ Says Germany And India Will ‘Fight It Resolutely’

PM Narendra Modi Terms Terrorism An ‘Ultimate And Serious Threat To Humanity’ Says Germany And India Will ‘Fight It Resolutely’

PM Modi and German Chancellor Merz stressed joint action against terrorism and global security cooperation. Their talks also boosted trade, defence, and cultural ties, with bilateral trade crossing USD 50 billion.

PM Modi says Germany and India will fight terrorism together (Image: ANI)
PM Modi says Germany and India will fight terrorism together (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 12, 2026 19:14:11 IST

PM Narendra Modi Terms Terrorism An ‘Ultimate And Serious Threat To Humanity’ Says Germany And India Will ‘Fight It Resolutely’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed terrorism an “ultimate and serious threat to humanity” and stressed that India and Germany are united in their resolve to fight the global menace.

Addressing a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said that, “We are unanimous that terrorism is the ultimate and serious threat to humanity. India and Germany will come together and continue to fight it resolutely.”

German Chancellor Visits Sabarmati Ashram

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is on his maiden two-day visit to India. Earlier in the day, the Indian PM and the German Chancellor attended the International Kite Festival, where they flew kites and interacted with artisans and craftsmen. The two leaders also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram.

During the media interaction, PM Narendra Modi said discussions also covered recent developments in Ukraine and Gaza, with both sides reiterating support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts. He highlighted the deepening India-Germany partnership, noting that cooperation between the two countries continues to expand across trade, technology, defence, and key global issues.

Opening fresh avenues for defence trade

Defence cooperation also featured prominently during the talks, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that growing engagement with Germany aligns with India’s vision and is opening fresh avenues for defence trade. He also underscored the importance of people-to-people connections, citing initiatives such as the Global Skills Partnership and new steps in sports cooperation as efforts to further strengthen societal ties.

PM Narendra Modi said India and Germany also stressed the need to reform global institutions to better address contemporary challenges, adding that the two countries continue to work together under the G4 framework to reform the UN Security Council. He further said the two sides reaffirmed their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and continued efforts to develop the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says bilateral trade crossed USD 50 billion

Emphasising economic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said bilateral trade has crossed an all-time high of USD 50 billion, with more than 2,000 German companies operating in India. He also noted that the decision to establish an India-Germany Centre of Excellence and launch a new green hydrogen project could be a game-changer, while the MoUs signed during the visit are expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi said India is also looking to deepen cultural collaboration with Germany, announcing plans to integrate Germany’s National Maritime Museum with the National Maritime Heritage Museum being developed at Lothal. 

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 7:12 PM IST
