Home > India > Police Confident In Honeymoon Murder Case Despite Recent Refusal Of Statements

Police Confident In Honeymoon Murder Case Despite Recent Refusal Of Statements

Meghalaya Police remain confident in solving the high-profile honeymoon murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, despite two accused refusing to record statements. Authorities cite strong material evidence and await forensic reports to strengthen the case.

Meghalaya Murder case Of Indore Businessman Raja Conspired By His Wife Sonam

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 14:08:52 IST

The Meghalaya police have shown confidence regarding cracking the case of the Honeymoon despite recent setbacks with two of the accused refusing to give statements to the police. 

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (City) Herbert Kharkongor confirmed that two of the accused — Akash and Anand — were sent for recording statements before a magistrate but refused to do so. “They were not willing. It’s their prerogative. But it’s not an issue. We still have ample evidence to prove the case,” Kharkongor stated.

He emphasized that the case is not dependent on confessions alone. “Yes, confession to police is not admissible in court, and everyone knows that. But the material evidence we have — from the beginning till now — is strong. We are also awaiting the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) reports, which will further strengthen the case.”

While the charge sheet is yet to be filed, the SP confirmed that investigations are ongoing. “Our investigation officer and the special team are working day by day. We are taking all necessary updates. Once everything is in place, we will file the charge sheet. It will definitely be done within the mandated 90-day period.”

Earlier, Meghalaya Police had dismissed calls for narco-analysis tests on the prime accused in the high-profile murder case, Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, in Sohra. 

The arrests are the latest development in the case pertaining to Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder on May 23 in Meghalaya’s East Khasi hills, while he was on his honeymoon. His wife, who went missing, was found weeks later in Ghazipur. Further investigation revealed that the murder was conspired by Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three others.

Tags: meghalya honeymoon murdermeghalya policeraja raghuvanshi murder
